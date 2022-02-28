'There’s only one place I care about winning with him and that’s Cheltenham' – Gordon Elliott

Tiger Roll has had a remarkable career with five Cheltenham Festival successes already under his belt and Gordon Elliott holds plenty of hope that the people's horse may finish his career in fairytale style at the Cotswolds next month.

With his first Cheltenham Festival success coming all the way back in 2014 when he landed the Triumph Hurdle, Elliott has done a remarkable job of keeping him sound throughout a glittering career which also includes two Aintree Grand National wins.

The Meath trainer knows that he may not be the force of old with two off-colour displays under his belt this season, but he feels that the 12-year-old will "take all the beating" if he shows up anywhere close to his best as he chases a record-equalling sixth Festival win.

“He’s unbelievable. He hasn’t missed too many Cheltenham Festivals since winning the Triumph Hurdle. He might have missed one (in 2016), he’s a great horse. He’s part of the team here and he’s a horse of a lifetime,” Elliott said earlier today.

"We had him in Cheltenham last week schooling over the Cross Country fences and he was very good. I suppose the one negative with Tiger Roll is if the ground is soft. He’s not the same horse on soft ground.

"The better the ground, the better the chance he has. I don’t think there’s an awful lot of rain given between now and Cheltenham, if the ground keeps drying out we’ll be very happy. He’s going for a sixth Festival win, he’s a great horse.

"The one thing with Tiger Roll is that anyone who ever comes into this yard, the one horse they want to see is Tiger Roll. We probably don’t realise how lucky we are to have a horse like him.

“There’s only one place I care about winning with him and that’s Cheltenham. He can’t walk in soft ground. His run the last day was as good or bad as his run in the Boyne Hurdle last year and everyone then said he’s no chance.

“Around that place (Cheltenham), he’s just different. He’s getting old, but if he can turn up even 80 percent in the form that he has the last few years then he’ll take all the beating.

“To bring a horse like him back year after year is special. He’s a character too and he’s a favourite and to go back and win this year would be brilliant."

Tiger Roll is 2/1 favourite to equal Quevega's six Festival wins while he is set to be joined in Cheltenham by classy stablemate Delta Work (6/1) with the 2020 Irish Gold Cup winner taking to the Cross Country fences when tackling them last week.

"Delta Work was over there (Cheltenham) last week, schooled very well and he runs in the Cross Country race. If the ground came up soft, he’ll be there to take Tiger’s place. In saying that, it’s very hard to win over that course for the first time.

“But we thought it would be a nice route to go with him before heading for the English National. It might just sweeten him up a bit. He got jarred up at Leopardstown last year and just hasn’t been the same over park fences.

"So we said we’d school him over the Cross Country fences. We had him in Cheltenham last week and he was awesome. He’s only nine so if he took to it he’d be a nice replacement for Tiger Roll."