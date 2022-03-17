'The reception we got was the stuff of dreams' - Flooring Porter's Galway syndicate steal the show at Cheltenham

Jockey Danny Mullins is lifted in celebration by winning connections of Flooring Porter, including Kerril Creaven, left, and James Skehill, second from left, after winning the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle on day three of the Cheltenham Racing Festival. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The scenes which greeted Flooring Porter’s second win in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle 40 minutes later will live long in the memory.

Running in the colours of a syndicate which includes the owners of a pub and a flooring shop owner, hence the name, Danny Mullins was greeted like a champion on his return to the packed enclosure.

A huge group were sporting black and white scarves to match his silks and at one point Mullins was lifted on to their shoulders and ‘there’s only one Danny Mullins’ was heartily sung at the top of their voices.

Unable to celebrate on course last year, they were going to make up for it in style.

Mullins deserved the praise, he had given Gavin Cromwell’s seven-year-old, sent off at 4-1, the perfect waiting ride from the front.

Turning into the straight he looked a sitting duck as his major market rivals like Champ, Thyme Hill, Paisley Park and chiefly Klassical Dream all appeared big dangers.

But just as he had all the way round, Flooring Porter flew the final flight, survived a minor scare when he jinked on landing, and powered away to win by two and three-quarter lengths from Thyme Hill.

He now adds his name to the likes of Big Buck’s, Inglis Drever and Baracouda to have won the race more than once in the past 20 years.

When Flooring Porter had been beaten by Klassical Dream at Leopardstown over Christmas, Cromwell and Mullins felt the start was crucial and they were determined to be in the right place this time around.

“Everything went perfectly to plan and he behaved himself at the start, he’s really grown up now. We set out to make the running and he was foot perfect everywhere and Danny was fantastic on him,” said Cromwell.

“At Leopardstown Klassical Dream got a flyer and we didn’t, and it made the difference – he was beaten just over two lengths. We didn’t want the same to happen in this race.”

Mullins said: “It was pretty simple really. I was confident the horse would be fine at the start. He’s a professional, and it’s a credit to Gavin for his training through the year, training him throughout with Cheltenham in mind.

“He came over a few days earlier to let him get the gas out of his system and he behaved impeccably and did what we believed he could do.

“The reception we got was the stuff that dreams are made of and hopefully we’ll do it many more times.

“The most special thing about it today is the reaction from the owners. They weren’t here last year to enjoy it and it’s very special for them.

“It’s fantastic to hear the boys enjoy it like that, and it shows it can be done with a syndicate. You don’t have to be in the elite to win at Cheltenham, and that’s the magic of jump racing.”