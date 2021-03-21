She came, she saw and she conquered. Some Cheltenhams are special. There have been Arkle Cheltenhams, Istabraq Cheltenhams, the Dawn Run Cheltenham, the Desert Orchid Cheltenham and the Danoli Cheltenham. The Rachael Blackmore Cheltenham is fit to rank alongside any of them.

She began the week by making one kind of history and ended up by making another kind. The first landmark was expected, to some extent, because of Honeysuckle’s favourite status in the Champion Hurdle. Few predicted the second one, with Paul Townend hot favourite to retain the leading jockey title. Nobody expected Blackmore to ride six winners, a total exceeded just twice in Festival history, by Ruby Walsh in 2009 and 2016.

For all her talent, the Tipperary star began the week with just three career Festival wins. She trebled her tally while overtaking Townend, not just in terms of his Cheltenham supremacy, but perhaps also his position as the sport’s best jump jockey.

Blackmore’s two wins for Willie Mullins, on Sir Gerhard in the Champion Bumper and Allaho in the Ryanair Chase, offered an intriguing glimpse of what might be possible were the full resources of racing’s finest stable available to her. Of course Henry de Bromhead, Blackmore’s main ally, is no slouch either. That his history-making Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup treble will be largely overshadowed by Blackmore’s half dozen is a measure of her achievement.

This was one of those sporting moments, like Maradona’s 1986 World Cup finals or Sonia O’Sullivan’s 1995 World Championships 5,000m victory, when we witnessed someone making the jump from excellence to greatness. You could see Blackmore’s rivals realising the change. By the time she controlled the Triumph Hurdle from the front to win on Quilixios, the other jockeys were spooked to the extent of surrendering the initiative to her.

Ruby Walsh used to win races like this too, his dominance as much psychological as physical. There was a clear dividing line between jump racing’s two greatest performers. Where Tony McCoy’s trademark was the hard driving finish, Walsh’s great asset was his extraordinary grasp of pace and strategy. Without looking as spectacular, he was as effective.

Blackmore is in the same mould as Walsh, who observed that everything she did in the Champion Hurdle was based around improving Honesyuckle’s position during the race. As she made her move on Honeysuckle, on Quilixios, on Bob Olinger in the Ballymore and Telmesomethinggirl in the Mares’ Novice Hurdle, the timing was so perfect the race was over within a few strides.

Her performance on Allaho may have been the bravest as she set a gruelling pace, breaking the will of top-class opposition to such an extent that less than half of the field completed the course.

Nothing better summed up the harsh exigencies of her profession than St Patrick’s Day when, after opening with the victory on Bob Olinger, she was unseated twice and fell once in the next four races before finishing off with the win on Sir Gerhard. That was a case study in resilience. Her closing of the door on Townend and Al Boum Photo on the home turn in the Gold Cup she narrowly failed to annex was one in ruthlessness.

There’s no escaping the groundbreaking nature of Blackmore’s performance. That she is a great jockey in her own right does not alter the fact that her Champion Hurdle victory is significant in a way that one for Jack Kennedy or Mark Walsh would not have been. Pretending otherwise is just daft.

Look at McCoy’s comment after Honeysuckle’s victory: “I’ve often thought it’d be really hard for a girl to be champion jockey but she could very easily be — she’s as good as any girl I’ve seen on a horse. I really do think that if there was ever going to be a woman champion jockey, it’ll be Rachael Blackmore.”

With plenty of older and more conservative men than McCoy still in charge of allocating the jockey assignments, Blackmore’s role in changing minds is of crucial importance. For all the suggestions that racing has become a gender-blind paradise, Blackmore was often the only female jockey in her races. Her extraordinary Festival display may even be an illustration of just how good a woman must be in order to get an entirely fair crack of the whip.

From a personal point of view I witnessed two women in my family, separated by almost 70 years in age, rooting for Blackmore in a way they never would have for a male jockey. They knew what her performances meant and they revelled in it.

Racing may not be perfect but as the jockey Lizzie Kelly has pointed out, it’s free of the arguments about different prize money for men and women which bedevil other sports. In racing they’re all competing for the same prize. A sport whose foes like to deride it as a relic of a less enlightened era is in some ways ahead of its time.

Blackmore’s own reluctance to embrace the role of standard bearer may be rooted in the traditional diffidence of a trade where there’s no point getting too excited because the falls come along with the wins. It might also be connected with the natural modesty of the rural world where she was reared and which she still inhabits.

Look at where some of the winning jockeys, owners and trainers came from — Killenaule, Conna, Killimordaly, Summerhill, Inishannon, Gowran. They’re the kind of places which rarely figure on the national radar, but where an awful lot of us still live.

One of the oddest features of the Gordon Elliott affair was the claim that racing was some kind of strange unknown world. In fact, Irish racing is almost entirely crewed by ordinary country people. Even its biggest stars remain connected to their local communities to an extent rare in professional sport. Those ordinary people do extraordinary things. Ireland’s dominance of this year’s Festival is the result of a marriage between modern expertise and a remarkable tradition. Horse racing is our national paragon of sporting excellence.

Yet it’s worth recalling that during the build-up to this Festival the entire sport was widely traduced. We need to remember that because this noble sport also deserves respect and support at times other than the four days when it occupies centre stage.

Irish racing is for life, not just for Cheltenham.