The Rachael Blackmore Cheltenham is fit to rank alongside any of them

Eamonn Sweeney

She came, she saw and she conquered. Some Cheltenhams are special. There have been Arkle Cheltenhams, Istabraq Cheltenhams, the Dawn Run Cheltenham, the Desert Orchid Cheltenham and the Danoli Cheltenham. The Rachael Blackmore Cheltenham is fit to rank alongside any of them.

She began the week by making one kind of history and ended up by making another kind. The first landmark was expected, to some extent, because of Honeysuckle’s favourite status in the Champion Hurdle. Few predicted the second one, with Paul Townend hot favourite to retain the leading jockey title. Nobody expected Blackmore to ride six winners, a total exceeded just twice in Festival history, by Ruby Walsh in 2009 and 2016.

For all her talent, the Tipperary star began the week with just three career Festival wins. She trebled her tally while overtaking Townend, not just in terms of his Cheltenham supremacy, but perhaps also his position as the sport’s best jump jockey.

