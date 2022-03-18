She goes to Thurles today, honouring a single ride booked for Mouse Morris and, rest assured, there will be no peacock feathers, no ego from the Gold Cup-winning jockey.

Her place in history is an uncomfortable thing for Rachael Blackmore. The watching world wants her to verbalise it, but that’s not her gift. Every sentence is – thus – dusted with the same, faintly bashful humility, the reticence of someone yearning to be invisible.

On horseback, Blackmore is the definition of human authority, but she alone has the keys to where that authority comes from.

She is, in fact, a contradiction of the Cheltenham experience then, of a town left exhausted from testosterone overload, from the fleeting stage-sets of disarray and chaos, from prolifically broken commandments and from the sight, last night, of people heading home with livers the size of coconuts.

The first woman to ride a winner in the Grand National, Champion Hurdle and, now, Gold Cup has a grace that looks almost out of place here.

And she wants few things more than her gender to be unimportant to this story. But how can it be?

Some years ago, asked about women in racing, Jessica Harrington suggested that they had to work “twice as hard as men” to get to the top.

Harrington made the point that Nina Carberry and Katie Walsh were “huge exceptions” to the rule.

“How many more are there that ride over fences and ride in Nationals?” asked Harrington. “How many more want to do it? How many more are capable of doing it? How many more would want to put the work in? Nina and Katie had to be twice as good as the others to survive.”

Harrington was speaking in 2015, the year Blackmore turned professional. It was unimaginable then that this story would lead to the tiny Festival press conference room, where only Gold Cup-winning stories ever get explored.

But having delivered A Plus Tard to victory like a swooping kingfisher, this was where Rachael’s Cheltenham ended this year.

Sitting at a linen-covered dais next to Henry de Bromhead, the golden trophy in their care.

They’d come back up the chute to a welcome for the ages, Blackmore punching the air; left fist, right fist, left again, jitterbugging strikes so at odds with her demure persona. They’d won by 15 lengths from last year’s winner, Minella Indo, an ocean clear in the end from a field still ominously congested turning up the hill.

Three weeks ago, she’d begun telling De Bromhead how she intended riding A Plus Tard only for him to brusquely interject.

“You’re the boss,” he said. “You ride him how you want!”

In the traffic jam wheeling to the second last yesterday, he began wondering about that counsel though.

A Plus Tard was boxed in and, seemingly, in danger of watching history unfold without them.

But Rachael was playing poker.

“I suppose I just didn’t want to do the same things I did last year when it didn’t work,” she sighed in memory of coming home a length and a half from glory.

“But the horses in front of me made sure I didn’t get there too soon.

“He felt very happy throughout the race this year, jumped fantastically and then he just picked up incredibly after the last.

“And you know I was kind of happy that if I was going to get beaten, it would be doing something different as opposed to being in the position I was in last year . . . that definitely didn’t work.”

As she found a crucial gap, the roar that erupted split the heavens.

And for Rachael Blackmore, that was THE moment of deliverance. There were, after all, no crowds in attendance when she finished last year’s Festival as leading rider with six wins as was the case at Aintree in April when winning that National on Minella Times. It felt as if her glory was unspooling in an emotional vacuum.

Now she had the people.

“Cheltenham is such a special place, but it’s so special because of the atmosphere and the people,” she told us.

“To get the roar back when you can’t see space, you just see bodies, it’s just incredible. You know it’s the closest thing to feeling like a rock star I think you’ll ever feel when you can’t even sing!

“And I just knew coming down to the last I had more horse under me. That’s a great feeling, but you still have to get over the last. When I landed and gave him a squeeze and he picked up, I knew I was going to get him to the line. But you don’t truly believe until you cross it.

“I can’t believe it’s not even 12 months since the Grand National happened. I wish I had better English to describe how I feel to be honest.

“Because it’s very . . . overwhelming.”

Mostly, the broad outline of her story is in the public domain now. Encouraged by ‘Shark’ Hanlon to turn professional; then recommended to De Bromhead by Eddie O’Leary. But there’s been abundant pain along the way too.

“When I turned professional, my ambition in doing that was to ride out my 7lb claim,” she explained. “I could never see myself being able to do that as an amateur. I suppose things have escalated dramatically from that!”

The path to that escalation was pretty fiercely mined, because jump racing is a ruthless, cut-throat environment.

Blackmore was concussed the day she was crowned champion conditional, taking a bad fall just after having her trophy awarded in the parade ring. Rather than celebrate that evening, her parents had to follow the ambulance bringing her to hospital.

Her first ride for Hanlon had been in Thurles on the recommendation of Davy Russell. Stowaway Pearl was the horse and plenty of people in Hanlon’s yard had money riding on them, the price suddenly dwindling from around 20/1 to 6/1.

Hanlon remembers her giving the horse a lovely ride to win, but says he always feared for her safety in point-to-points.

“A girl riding point-to-points . . . they weren’t getting the best rides in the world,” he reflected some years ago. “And I just felt that she was going to get killed riding point-to-point horses. Because she got two falls one day, I’ll never forget it. On two awful horses.

“And we asked her then to go changing. Said she’d ask her mother and father and she came back to me. She still wasn’t happy. And I said, ‘Listen, if you change for six months and it works, I’ll support you.’”

In eight years as an amateur, Blackmore had ridden 11 point-to-point winners and just seven under rules. And the idea of turning professional never held appeal even for the likes of Carberry and Walsh, so she was swimming against a cultural tide now.

But it made sense on one fundamental level, given she could claim that seven pounds as a conditional jockey.

Despite Hanlon being true to his word, it would take Blackmore six months to ride her first winner as a professional, overnight success never a likely scenario.

But today she is at the pinnacle of her profession, calm, clinical and, seemingly, nerveless on the big days, coveted by owners and trainers alike, “just a savage rider” as De Bromhead puts it. On one level, a history-maker who has changed the casual prejudice of a once male-dominated world.

On the other, a farmer’s daughter from Killenaule still trying to assimilate what’s just happened here.

And with a race to ride in Thurles.