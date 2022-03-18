| 7.3°C Dublin

The first woman to ride a winner in the Grand National, Champion Hurdle and, now, Gold Cup has a grace that looks almost out of place

Vincent Hogan

History-maker Rachael Blackmore changing the casual prejudice of once male-dominated racing world

Jockey Rachael Blackmore celebrates after winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on A Plus Tard. Photo: PA Expand

Jockey Rachael Blackmore celebrates after winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on A Plus Tard. Photo: PA

She goes to Thurles today, honouring a single ride booked for Mouse Morris and, rest assured, there will be no peacock feathers, no ego from the Gold Cup-winning jockey.

Her place in history is an uncomfortable thing for Rachael Blackmore. The watching world wants her to verbalise it, but that’s not her gift. Every sentence is – thus – dusted with the same, faintly bashful humility, the reticence of someone yearning to be invisible.

