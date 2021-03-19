| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Shy’ Foxhunters king It Came To Pass returns to Cheltenham without the woman who changed him

It Came To Pass and Maxine O&rsquo;Sullivan wins the Foxhunters last year.Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post Expand
Maxine O&rsquo;Sullivan wins The Foxhunters at Cheltenham last year. Photo: Grossick Racing Photography/Racing Post Expand

Close

It Came To Pass and Maxine O&rsquo;Sullivan wins the Foxhunters last year.Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

It Came To Pass and Maxine O’Sullivan wins the Foxhunters last year.Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Maxine O&rsquo;Sullivan wins The Foxhunters at Cheltenham last year. Photo: Grossick Racing Photography/Racing Post

Maxine O’Sullivan wins The Foxhunters at Cheltenham last year. Photo: Grossick Racing Photography/Racing Post

/

It Came To Pass and Maxine O’Sullivan wins the Foxhunters last year.Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

Her words assemble slowly into the lines of a love-letter almost as Maxine O’Sullivan explores the stabbing loneliness she will feel as It Came To Pass returns to the valley without her.

She intends watching the 11-year-old defend his Foxhunters Chase title from home today, alone. Most definitely alone.

Historically the Gold Cup for amateur riders, Covid restrictions decree that only professionals can go to post this year.

Most Watched

Privacy