‘Shy’ Foxhunters king It Came To Pass returns to Cheltenham without the woman who changed him

Her words assemble slowly into the lines of a love-letter almost as Maxine O’Sullivan explores the stabbing loneliness she will feel as It Came To Pass returns to the valley without her.

She intends watching the 11-year-old defend his Foxhunters Chase title from home today, alone. Most definitely alone.

Historically the Gold Cup for amateur riders, Covid restrictions decree that only professionals can go to post this year.

So Richie McLernon gets to ride the champion and Maxine doesn’t doubt that he will be outstanding.

But the fortnight or so she’s had to process the British Horseracing Authority’s decision has exposed her to a whirling blizzard of emotions. Maxine’s dad Eugene, who trains the horse, described them last week simply as “disgusted”.

Her own feelings haven’t proved quite as simple or linear, though.

To begin with, missing the ride felt like a punch to the solar plexus. But then the hurt gave way to something deeper. “What’s actually worse now than not riding him is not being with him there,” she explained on Wednesday night.

“I feel like I’ve abandoned him almost and that he’s there on his own. Like, I’ve looked after him every day since he’s been in our yard and he’s an extremely odd horse, very insecure daily, afraid of everything.

“Even in Cheltenham last year, he had a bit of a wobble leaving the parade-ring. I call it insecurity. But the minute he sets foot onto the racetrack proper, he just changes completely into the most powerful, confident beast.

“Like, the horse you see at the races is completely different to the horse at home. He won’t lead in the string. If you walked into the yard, you’d think he was a three-year-old. In his stable, he’s very, very shy.

Maxine O'Sullivan wins The Foxhunters at Cheltenham last year. Photo: Grossick Racing Photography/Racing Post

Maxine O'Sullivan wins The Foxhunters at Cheltenham last year. Photo: Grossick Racing Photography/Racing Post

“I’ve probably made this up in my head, but I feel like I’ve a special bond with him. Not just jockey and horse. More just human and horse.”

Maxine stops herself for fear of overplaying her role in the story of It Came To Pass, stressing that the horse was in patently good hands under the care of her dad and Cormac White, when leaving their Mallow yard on Tuesday. He travelled well too, drinking and eating up pretty much on arrival in the Cotswolds.

But what is inescapable is that this is the story of a horse that changed. And of a jockey who changed with him.

Maxine was still in recovery from a leg broken at Listowel when an outwardly truculent It Came to Pass arrived into their yard just after Christmas 2018. For safety, her only work on the gallop was being done on A Decent Excuse, a quiet horse, “our stable pet” as she puts it.

But something drew her almost instantly to the new arrival.

“I could see he was acting up for the lads, he wouldn’t leave the yard,” she remembers. “He was quite unruly at first, scared in a new yard.

“They told me not to because of my leg, but I said I wanted to ride him. And from the moment I got up on him, I loved him.

“I could see it wasn’t badness that had him acting up, it was fear. He’d been in another yard all his life, thought that was his home, thought that was his routine. So he comes over to our place, gets put into a lot and is just expected to know what he’s doing.

“But he was just so scared. When we’d go to the gallop, he wasn’t sure what way we’d be turning, so he’d panic and freeze. But there was no badness there. I had no fear of my leg because, from the moment I got on, he was just so gentle, so sensitive.”

It Came to Pass had gone well previously in a Foxhunters out of Jim Culloty’s yard, falling three from home in 2016 when travelling.

And so a return to Cheltenham was always the plan when Manchester owner Gerald O’Sullivan (no relation) moved the horse over to Lombardstown. But it took a year to get him to the Festival, much of it paved with falls and hard lessons.

“Unfortunately, he’s a hunter-chaser and most of the year he has to run on ground that he doesn’t really like,” explains Maxine.

“But he’s very special. He’s taught me an awful lot, not just about riding, but about life in general. We’ve won things together, but I’ve been on the floor a lot too and I’ve had to pick myself back up with him.

“He’s brought so much to my life and to my family’s life. He means the world to us.”

YouTube the parade ring in the seconds immediately after that 66/1 triumph last March and the emotion communicated in a tight embrace between trainer and owner is self-explanatory.

For Eugene O’Sullivan, the victory came 29 years after Lovely Citizen won the same prize in the colours of his late father, Owen, and ridden by his brother William. Microphones pushed towards him, he expressed pride in his daughter for delivering “a savage ride”.

The plan that evening was that the owner would join them in Cork the following week to properly celebrate their victory, but then Covid intervened.

While there were balloons up in the yard for their homecoming, the world around them was about to convulse. And one year on, Eugene’s sympathy is for the owners.

“It’s very hard to be taking a video of your horse and sending it to the owner,” he says. “They’re paying all the bills, but he can’t even go to the races to see his horse.

“It’s very hard for a man who pays all the bills to end up with no fun. If you were paying a thousand pounds a month to go golfing and weren’t allowed to go, you wouldn’t be long getting fed up of it.

“And they (Gerald and Alurie) are great people, who’ve been huge supporters of ours for 25 years. He’s 80 now and he hasn’t seen the horse since Cheltenham last year. He was to come over the following weekend and have a celebration for the win, but couldn’t come over.

“Then he had some health problems. So like it’s a pity for a man who’s been waiting all his life to get a good horse and, when he gets him, he’s locked out. That’s sad.”

For a selling yard like the O’Sullivan’s, the suspension of point to point racing has been deeply problematic.

“Sure ’tis impossible, because you can’t sell your horses without running them,” explains Eugene. “You can tell a fella you’ve a nice horse and all he’ll say to you is, ‘Let me know when he runs!’

“So it’s very difficult. And running them inside the rails is not the same thing, because they’re trained differently.”

In Thurles last month, It Came to Pass unseated Maxine in the second of his only two runs since last year’s Festival. It wasn’t entirely unexpected as he tends to run fresh early in the season, Maxine essentially riding him “as a minder” on the day.

The same thing happened at Dromahane last year. Just a spring horse, shaking winter out of his system.

Anyway, today’s ground looks set to be to their liking and Maxine remains a firm believer.

“He’s like an insecure person,” she says of It Came To Pass. “When they find something that they love doing, they’re fine. Take them out of that work environment and they might cave in a bit but, once he’s working, he’d cross a river for you.

“Look, I think he’ll win again, but I just hope he does himself justice, that he proves himself again the horse that we know he is. But the main thing is he comes home safe.”

To the love of a yard in which his crown will never fall.