'She's class' - AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh hail Rachael Blackmore after becoming first female jockey to win Champion Hurdle

Anthony McCoy believes Rachael Blackmore could "very easily" be a future champion jockey after she made history with victory in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Blackmore became the first woman to partner the winner in the feature event on day one of the Cheltenham Festival, notching the 13th Grade One victory of her career aboard Henry de Bromhead's exceptional mare.

She has finished in the top three in the Irish jockeys' championship for the last two seasons and is currently in second this term, just six winners behind Paul Townend.

Blackmore's efforts put her within striking distance of a riders' title, in McCoy's view.

He told ITV Racing: "She walks the walk more than she talks the talk. I've often said I thought it'd be really hard for a girl to be champion jockey, but she could very easily be - she's as good as any girl I've seen on a horse.

"She gave herself all the options there. She knew she was riding a mare that stayed well -she kept her out of trouble, she kept it pretty simple on her as a whole. She's delivered on the biggest stage.

"She's class. Obviously Honeysuckle's a class mare, but we keep heaping praise on her - and rightly so. She's bombproof, she keeps everything simple. She makes very few mistakes, she's got it all.

"I really do think that if there was ever going to be a woman champion jockey, it'll be Rachael Blackmore."

The 20-time British champion also hailed Honeysuckle, who was making it 11 starts unbeaten under rules.

McCoy added: "That was great to watch. She's a brilliant mare, brilliantly ridden. All those ones beside her name - she's a proper champion. You can't take anything away from her."

Ruby Walsh, another great of the weighing room and a 12-time Irish champion, was similarly impressed with Blackmore's ride - praising her tactical awareness.

He said: "It was magical to watch. Rachael was brilliant on her as well - tactically she did all the right things. It was the simplicity of it - she rode her wide, as she always does, and got a really good look at the first hurdle.

"It was simple to watch, but it was brilliant to watch. Race-riding is about tactics - it's about doing the right things and making the right decisions. That's what she does as well, if not better, than anyone else." Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Unibet Champion Hurdle as she guided Honeysuckle to a brilliant victory at Cheltenham.

Blackmore produced the heavily-backed 11-10 favourite to lead between the final two flights and she bounded up the hill to go on and win in impressive fashion.

Silver Streak, Not So Sleepy and Goshen were the expected pacesetters early on, with Abacadabras falling at the third flight.

As the field went out into the country, it soon became apparent Jamie Moore was having steering problems on Goshen, whose chance soon went as a result.

Honeysuckle moved forward with ease, leaving the opposition in her wake as the Henry de Bromhead-trained mare powered away to take her 100 per cent record over hurdles to 11.

The pair crossed the line six and a half lengths clear of 2020 runner-up Sharjah, with last year's winner Epatante another three lengths away in third place.

Blackmore said: "I'm speechless, to be honest - she's just so incredible.

"I can't believe we've won a Champion Hurdle. Kenny Alexander (owner) and Peter Molony (racing manager) are both at home with their families. It's a pity they can't be here today.

"When Goshen headed off and then came back in I was just slightly worried, but she did everything I wanted her to do throughout the race and it's just unbelievable.

"Henry produces her every day in that kind of form for me to just steer round. I'm so thankful to be a part of her (Honeysuckle) - it's all about her.

"She's getting better and improving. Her run the last day was a career-best and again today.

"It's phenomenal."

De Bromhead said: "It was unbelievable. She's a very laid-back, chilled out mare - she's amazing.

"I'm so used to mine being ridden handy away and after two or three hurdle Rachael looked really happy.

"After jumping the second-last she had to get after her and Goshen going to the right for a while was a bit worrying as well, but all in all it was probably one of the more relaxed races I've watched here.

"Coming down to the last you just wanted her to get over it, obviously.

"Rachael is a brilliant rider on any horse and Honeysuckle is just a brilliant horse. The combination is deadly - it's the perfect storm.

"I'll discuss it with Kenny and see what everyone would like to do, but I'd say there's every chance she'll head to Punchestown."

