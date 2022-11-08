Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary renames Cheltenham race to be run in memory of Jack de Bromhead, son of trainer Henry

Jack de Bromhead in the silks of his famous father, Henry. Picture by Healy Racing

The Mares’ Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival will carry the name of the late Jack de Bromhead after a poignant gesture by race sponsor and Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary.

De Bromhead, son of leading jumps trainer Henry, tragically passed away in September at the age of just 13 following an accident in a pony race, but his memory will never be forgotten by those inside and outside of racing.

O'Leary has helped to ensure this further by removing the sponsor's name of Ryanair from the race title to call the Grade Two the Jack de Bromhead Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle in a touching gesture.

Henry de Bromhead was blown away by this act, and having won the race last year with Telmesomethinggirl, intends to fill out the field with as many runners as possible, with recent Down Royal scorer Magical Zoe leading his team.

“Michael O’Leary has very kindly said they are going to name the mares’ novices’ hurdle the Jack de Bromhead Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, which is incredible," De Bromhead told Racing TV today.

“I’m hoping to do a Willie (Mullins) on it and try and fill the field if at all possible! We’ll certainly be aiming her [Magical Zoe] towards there, I would imagine.”