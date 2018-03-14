Ruby Walsh stood down at Cheltenham after suffering suspected broken leg

Ruby Walsh has been stood down for the day at Cheltenham - and likely for the rest of the festival - after suffering a suspected broken leg.

The 38-year-old, who only just returned to racing last week from a broken leg sustained in November, suffered a fall from Al Boum Photo at the second last fence in the RSA Novice Chase and Patrick Mullins now takes over on Douvan in the Queen Mother Champion Chase later this afternoon.

He was taken to hospital after the fall for an x-ray. Willie Mullins, who trains Douvan, said: "He’s gone for x-rays and it looks as if it is the same injury again, which is very disappointing for Ruby and for everyone.

"It’s the same place and it looked like it could be the fracture reopened. But you hear all that sometimes and then five hours later you find out the x-rays are clear but he’s very, very sore right on the same spot. He just couldn’t get his leg out on time and the horse rolled over on him." Speaking from the parade ring, Douvan owner Rich Ricci said: "It is unfortunate for Ruby and he is very much in our thoughts. We hope he is okay but it looks like a suspected broken leg."

"I spoke to Ruby Walsh's dad Ted and he said he's gone for an x-ray. When Ruby goes for an x-ray, it's not good," Tony McCoy added on ITV. More to follow...

Online Editors