Rachael Blackmore becomes first female jockey to win Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle

Rachael Blackmore riding Honeysuckle celebrates victory in the 3.05 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival. Photo: Reuters/Michael Steele

Close

Rachael Blackmore riding Honeysuckle celebrates victory in the 3.05 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival. Photo: Reuters/Michael Steele

Rachael Blackmore riding Honeysuckle celebrates victory in the 3.05 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival. Photo: Reuters/Michael Steele

Rachael Blackmore riding Honeysuckle celebrates victory in the 3.05 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival. Photo: Reuters/Michael Steele

Rachael Blackmore made history with victory in the Unibet Champion Hurdle aboard Honeysuckle at Cheltenham - becoming the first female jockey to win the great race.

Blackmore kept the 11-10 favourite in behind the pace set by a trio of front-runners, but then swept past after the second-last to win by six and a half lengths.

Henry de Bromhead's brilliant mare, remaining unbeaten on her 11th career start under rules, was chased home by Sharjah - second in the race for the second time in succession - and last year's winner Epatante, who stayed on late to take third.

The favourite for the 3.05 race, Honeysuckle cruised home to level things up in the Ireland v Britain race for supremacy. The score is currently tied at 2-2 going into the 3.40 Grade One Close Brothers Mare' Hurdle.

Online Editors

