‘Photo’ ready for his close-up but A Plus Tard will make him earn it

Patrick Mullins

Heroes are not always who we think they are. Al Boum Photo kept his identity as a possible three-time Gold Cup winner hidden for a long time.

It’s unlikely we’ll get another shot at this. To have a horse bring you to the brink of three Cheltenham Gold Cups, so much needs to go right, but also so little to go wrong.  

Arkle and his three Gold Cups – his weight-carrying performances are the foundation of his legendary status, but it’s the Gold Cups that make his reputation shine so bright decades later. No horse will truly emulate Arkle. The race programme has changed as has the way in which horses are campaigned now.

