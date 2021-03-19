‘Photo’ ready for his close-up but A Plus Tard will make him earn it

Heroes are not always who we think they are. Al Boum Photo kept his identity as a possible three-time Gold Cup winner hidden for a long time.

It’s unlikely we’ll get another shot at this. To have a horse bring you to the brink of three Cheltenham Gold Cups, so much needs to go right, but also so little to go wrong.

Arkle and his three Gold Cups – his weight-carrying performances are the foundation of his legendary status, but it’s the Gold Cups that make his reputation shine so bright decades later. No horse will truly emulate Arkle. The race programme has changed as has the way in which horses are campaigned now.

But the Gold Cup is still the pinnacle of the sport. Anyone can do something once, it’s possible to fluke it. To do something twice shows you deserved it. And three? Well, three brooks no argument, does it? Best Mate managed it nearly 20 years ago and now Al Boum Photo stands on the cusp of racing immortality.

There are three front-runners but all of different natures. Native River will want to make this a true run test, in order to bring his stamina into play. He will dictate what kind of race this is. If he fires, this will be attritional.

Frodon likes to dominate but at this trip he will want to slow it up somewhere and stack the field. If he’s in front, they are going steady. Kemboy also likes to be on the front end but his ideal fractions would be near even.

Minella Indo and Santini will want to help push the tempo inside the last mile so expect to see them positioned handy and maybe wide so they can move forward if needed. It is unlikely to become the dash it was last year.

A Plus Tard is the danger. A horse which has the speed to win a two-mile Grade One and the stamina to win a three-mile Grade One is rare indeed. It is reminiscent of Kauto Star and other Gold Cup winners like Best Mate, War Of Attrition, Kicking King and Sizing John, all had that touch of class.

Class doesn’t always win Gold Cups, but this horse showed his toughness when winning the Savills Chase at Christmas after getting caught in a traffic jam until the second-last fence.

He was value for more than the bare margin that day. Add to this the fact that he has already won and placed at Cheltenham Festivals and that at seven he is in his prime and it’s easy to envisage him upsetting the Al Boum apple cart.

Rachael Blackmore has won a Champion Hurdle already this week and the last jockey to do the Champion Hurdle/Gold Cup double was Tony McCoy in 1997. Blackmore has a fine opportunity to match McCoy here and do something Walsh, Russell, Carberry and Geraghty never did.

Billaway was second in last year’s Foxhunters when his jumping just wasn’t slick enough. That was only his seventh start over fences and with another season chasing under his belt I expect him to fence quicker this year and go one better.

Elimay and Colreevy are top of the market in the inaugural Mares’ Chase. The little grey mare is very feminine, not your typical chasing mare at all but she is nimble as a cat. However, Colreevy is about as feminine as Daphne or Josephine in Some Like It Hot and she has beaten the boys in two Grade Ones in her career. I’d side with her.

Gentleman Du Mee is favourite for the final race of the Festival but I would worry that he is very highly strung. Galopin Des Champs will love the trip and has a temperament far more suited to the hustle and bustle of a competitive handicap.

I think he can send us home with a smile on our faces.

PATRICK’S PICKS

3.40 Billaway

4.15 Colreevy

4.50 Galopin Des Champs