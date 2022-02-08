Paul Townend keen for a crack at Honeysuckle’s unbeaten record with exciting Appreciate It at Cheltenham Festival

Appreciate It, with Paul Townend up, jumps the last on their way to winning the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle on day two of the 2021 Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Paul Townend is relishing the prospect of Appreciate It throwing down the gauntlet to the unbeaten Honeysuckle with the pair set to clash in next month's Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Honeysuckle made it 14 wins from 14 on the race track last Sunday with another impressive display to land an Irish Champion Hurdle hat-trick and Henry de Bromhead's eight-year-old has continuously proven to be a cut above the chasing pack in the two-mile hurdling division.

The one fly in the ointment could be Appreciate It with Willie Mullins' eight-year-old off the track since landing the Supreme at last year's Festival in scintillating fashion.

Appreciate It was set to go novice chasing, but an early-season setback saw a decision made to keep him over hurdles and he looks primed to appear over the coming weeks ahead of an eagerly anticipated duel with Honeysuckle at the Cotswolds.

Irish champion jumps jockey Townend cannot wait for that to happen and is "itching" to get aboard a horse "with all the potential".

Read More

"He seems fine. I was as disappointed as anyone I wasn't getting the leg across him last weekend (in the Irish Champion Hurdle), I'm itching to get on his back," Townend told the Racing Post's In The Know show.

"He (Appreciate It) is the horse with all the potential. We don't know how good Honeysuckle is, where is the end of her talent but I'm looking forward to having a go at her with something with the potential that Appreciate It shows."

With stablemate and dual runner-up Sharjah ruled out of the Champion Hurdle this morning, Honeysuckle has hardened to 4/9 favourite as she bids to keep her remarkable winning sequence going, while Appreciate It is now as low as 4/1 second favourite.