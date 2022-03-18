Paul Townend bounces back, as great men always do, with victory on Allaho

In the parade ring, Allaho’s irascible side had a small army of handlers zig-zagging after him like panicked courtiers on a marble floor.

He was ‘buzzed up’, impatient, luminously self-aware. When big thoroughbreds push their weight around, their power is unnervingly palpable. And the Ryanair favourite looked in the mood to wreck a small town here.

He came to order only when Paul Townend stepped from the weigh-room serene as a man still in his morning bathrobe, Allaho’s truculence subsiding almost instantly. It was as if the big gelding recognised a voice dialled coldly into business.

Minutes later, their 4/7 partnership came striding up Cheltenham’s storied gradient as if on smoking wheels, the rest of the field – as Willie Mullins would put it – essentially “jumped into submission”. And for Townend it was the perfect, switchblade moment to encapsulate the fickle world these absurdly brave people inhabit.

His fall on Galopin Des Champs in the opener was still a matter of startled post-mortems, you see. Landing safely over the last – with second-placed Bob Olinger a distant silhouette somewhere out in the Gloucestershire countryside – Townend’s mount inexplicably lost his footing.

And there is no reputational safety net when horses go tripping over grasshoppers.

Jockeys, especially, pay a disproportionate price, ruined dockets drawing a kind of vigilante anger from the loudest paddock voices. Worse, you must return to address connections, now armed with the solemnity of pathologists.

But carry any psychological residue over from a fall, and the truth is you’re as good as done in this game. Townend knows it better than most, having inherited Mullins’s coveted stable-jockey status on Ruby Walsh’s retirement in 2019 with the knowledge that it was akin to replacing De Niro on a movie-set.

And the punters weren’t slow to tell him. On Wednesday, Mullins spoke of the ‘angry-jockey syndrome’ that had carried Townend from a difficult first day to that flawless ride on Energumene in the Champion Chase. “Paul is always better under pressure” he said.

And he has, largely, needed to be. After all, when he broke Mullins’s Gold Cup duck in 2019 on Al Boum Photo, he was doing it on a horse he’d had a calamitous mishap on at the previous Punchestown. Hearing a phantom shout, he swerved the final fence when looking sure to win, colliding with Finian’s Oscar and incurred a 21-day ban.

Only for a compassionate phone-call from the horse’s owners, Mullins might have felt compelled to put a different jockey on Al Boum Photo’s back. But the Donnellys rang the following morning, making clear that they attached no blame. And, of course, now they own a double Gold Cup winner.

Townend went to bed last night, leading rider at this Festival with three winners thus far, and the eloquent praise of Mullins resounding in his ears.

“I always say of Paul Townend, when there’s someone leaning on his neck, he excels,” gushed the Festival’s most successful trainer after Allaho’s win. “That’s what I love about Paul, he doesn’t look flustered, he just gets out, gets the job done. And you wouldn’t think he had any nerves at all the way he just jumped out in front in that race. Came down to the last as if it wasn’t there. You know that’s a mark of a champion.

“I was a nervous wreck. Coming to the last, I was thinking ‘Will we go (fall) again?’ But Paul has nerves of steel.”

Allaho’s would be the day’s standout performance, even if Flooring Porter’s successful defence of the Stayers’ Hurdle was the one to loosen the light fittings.

After that muddily transformative Wednesday deluge, clear skies and a move to the new course – in other words to ground that hadn’t been raced on since January – certainly brought a more decipherable card.

But Thursday always tends to be a flat spot of sorts here, one continually drawing into question any growing appetite to make this a five-day festival. Just four horses went to post for that opening Novice Steeplechase, after all, despite prize money on offer for the first eight home.

Not a single home yard considered it worth their while to have an entry in a race always likely to be a Mullins/Henry De Bromhead shootout between their potential superstars.

Never before in Cheltenham history had a festival race been run without a single UK runner.

And there was that element of farce then to how De Bromhead’s entry won it, given Bob Olinger was at least 15 lengths back as Galopin Des Champs cleared the last.

As he did so, the big screen in the paddock duly short-circuited, freezing that image of a perfect jump only for the course commentator to announce that Townend’s mount was, in fact, on the ground.

De Bromhead knew precisely what he’d seen and it wasn’t anything that would be triggering goosebumps in his yard.

“I was surprised to see him off the bridle so soon” he said of the winner. “I never thought I’d see a horse do that to him. Look, it’s just his third run over fences, but you don’t like to win a race like that!”

Mullins had, of course, been here before, taking a philosophical view of the best horse in the race missing out on a visit to the winners’ enclosure.

Asked if a runaway winner falling at the last maybe left him with one of the worst feelings in the stomach he’d experienced here, Willie found it easy to collate the victims of precedent.

“I’ve had plenty of them around here” he said. “The first one was Adamant Approach (2002 Supreme Novice), then Annie Power (2015 Mares’ Hurdle), then Benie Des Dieux (2019 Mares’ Hurdle).

“It’s disappointing, but we have a sound jockey and a sound horse, we live to fight another day. And I’m sure we’ve been on the other end of the scale as well. He was just idling in front, doing everything right the whole race. But that’s just it. We move on now.

“It’s tough but we could have a very special horse on our hands, too.”

Move on they did too, as the big yards must and the big players are compelled to.

For Townend, there could be no time for a temperament spinning wheels here. So he delivered Allaho home like a man with sparrows singing on his shoulder, thus edging clear in the race to be leading jockey of the week and reaffirming his status as a man setting his own parameters as

Closutton jockey now.

Ruby, after all, never won a Gold Cup or Champion Chase for Mullins. Townend is quick to remind you he has won both.

And the Midleton man has done so with the even disposition of a man for whom the emotional extremes of this game are best left to others. Quite a journey, then, for the boy who grew up riding the family pony around his father Timmy’s field, imagining himself as Charlie Swan on Istabraq one day, Jim Culloty on Best Mate the next.

Or, indeed, the young man whose earliest experiences at this Festival tended to come in handicaps so roughly contested, he remembers them leaving him feeling “like a pinball in the middle”. It was 2011 when he finally won the Fred Winter on What A Charm for Arthur Moore and found himself finally falling into the rhythms of this place.

And now? No resident of the weigh-room understands its secrets better.

