Patrick Mullins nominates Gaelic Warrior as the banker today at Cheltenham Festival

Patrick Mullins has predicted that Gaelic Warrior will kick off day two of the Cheltenham Festival in great style for Team Mullins in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (1.30).

Stablemate Impaire Et Passe has been a talking horse on the Cheltenham Preview Night circuit in recent weeks but Mullins is going for the second-string Gaelic Warrior, which the leading amateur rider partners himself.

The Irish Independent racing columnist has also nominated 66/1 chance Scaramanga as each-way value for the Closutton team in the Coral Cup with Jack Foley taking off a valuable 3lbs.