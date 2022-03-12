No stopping the Mullins juggernaut

There is almost the clamour of a schoolyard as Willie Mullins steps out into the squalling morning breeze, a monarch surveying his court.

He greets the waiting literati as old friends on a familiar errand. They are largely male and they are largely serious people, foreheads creased with concentration as sheets are handed out identifying the 30 elegant, shining creatures sweeping out before them.

So many racing traditions have the air of solemn ritual and this is one of them.

The yard visit before a Festival, the glimpse into a workplace full of human instinct and mystery. A bus-full of UK scribes fattens the attendance now and they look spellbound by the parade of glamorous livestock, some horses palpably triggered by our presence, a strut in their stride as if posing for a calendar.

Others, you sense, they just wish we would go elsewhere.

To begin with, Mullins takes us out of the wind to a modest stable, his chat interrupted sporadically by a horse peering out over the half-door directly behind that keeps wheeling noisily away, almost in resentment.

The horse is Echoes in Rain, but there’s a plaque by the door identifying it as the former home of Nobody Told Me, a former leading novice hurdler now long deceased.

The name on the plaque fits the demeanour of the new tenant.

Outside, as the chosen 30 are directed across the road to Closutton’s storied gallops, Facile Vega momentarily loses concentration, tripping gently sideways against a wood-framed flowerbed like a woman struggling on ungovernably high heels.

Patrick Mullins pulls him back to order without as much as a troubled eye-blink.

This is a place, above all, of control and order you see. Of imparting calm in the edgy presence of nature’s most elegant creatures.

When he talks, Willie Mullins has the gift of humanising the horses in his care. Where other trainers ration their words to little more than monosyllables, he is an easy storyteller. No question is met with anything but full and generous engagement.

He is a man who wears his greatness lightly.

His 78 wins make him the most successful trainer in Cheltenham Festival history yet Willie effects a persuasive incredulity when talk turns to that arithmetic.

For him, he insists, nothing will ever surpass the emotion of his first Festival win, Tourist Attraction’s victory in the ’95 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, even now when the gallery of alternatives is so vast.

The family name is one of Irish racing’s proudest, so this is a story of lineage above all. Of a craft and values inherited from another time.

Willie’s paternal grandfather, William, trained horses in the 1940s while, of course, Paddy Mullins became one of Irish racing’s most celebrated figures despite only winning his first champion trainer’s title at the age of 66.

He did so while training out of an old stubble field flecked with stones in Goresbridge, one his former stable jockeys – Ferdy Murphy – described as “The kind of place Vincent O’Brien would not walk his horses”.

Paddy’s five children were all, instinctively, drawn to horses too, albeit never with any sense of confusion about the family hierarchy. As Tony once put it: “Willie and I knew the score. We were little boats behind the big ship.”

But Paddy would, no doubt, be startled by the depth of Willie’s artillery today.

Because in his time the best horses always ended up in England. Now? Yards like Mullins’s and Henry de Bromhead’s and Gordon Elliott’s have a welcoming mat out for the most precious (and expensive) thoroughbreds around. History has, essentially, done a cartwheel.

Mullins’s expected 60-strong hand for this year’s Festival will include ante-post favourites for 13 of the 28 races. He is short odds to be leading trainer at the Cotswolds’ gathering for a ninth time.

But out on the gallops now, Willie finds himself barking out a kind of safe-cross code.

“Look out!” he yells as two women begin to cross, blind to the approach of galloping horses. “I’ve done it myself,” he smiles. “Walk out there and, next thing . . .

“Even when I’m here on my own, I treat it like the road. Look right, look left, then right and left again. I’m normally late and, next thing, you come out and pphhhhw (blowing out his cheeks). Danny Mullins was doing a bit of work one day, I was coming in late and, as Danny would say, he nearly wiped me out. Before I could give out to him, he said, ‘I’ll get you the next day!’

“Sure I had no answer!”

He doesn’t write a thing while the horses do their work now. The riders are his notes, he says, the same people riding the same horses every day so that there’s an intimacy of interaction. If Willie doesn’t like what he sees, the jockey’s input quite often tells him why.

But work riding can spin lies too.

“Sometimes horses just go that way (run poorly),” he says now. “Like Hedgehunter (Grand National winner 2005) was extraordinary. When he didn’t look well, that’s when he was at his best. He looked like he wanted about three months in the field when he won the National.

“If Hedgehunter looked well, he was no good. Just one of those real light horses, he was like a greyhound when he was really fit. If he looked any way big, he wouldn’t get out of his own way.”

The wind tosses cold knives across the gallops now and Mullins is asked about the turbulent weather of recent weeks.

“It’s been terrible,” he says emphatically. “This is the driest morning, so you’re all lucky. It’s just been so bad and wet. It comes over there from Jim Bolger country, comes in down here and lands solid like a lot of stuff.”

The scribes chuckle, yet oddly resist what all but feels like an open invitation here.

Bolger, one of racing’s most respected trainers, has been the central figure in alleging drug abuse within the sport. It is a story that, perhaps, has many miles to run, yet one that gains no traction in this setting.

Later, Mullins is open when asked for his reaction to the recent Sunday Independent articles. “I just wish anyone who has any knowledge of this issue would come forward and tell all of us,” he reflects simply.

Back in his office, the walls are busy with antique photos of old horses as well as three vast, pencilled portraits of some of nature’s most athletic creatures: a lion, a leopard and a great, horned bull.

And you are struck by how Mullins’s ease with people extends to sometimes stinging self-assessment.

He worries, for example, that his efforts to get Al Boum Photo to emulate greats like Arkle and Best Mate as a three-time Gold Cup winner this year may have been undermined by his own judgment.

No 10-year-old has won the race since Cool Dawn in ’98 and Mullins admits: “Because we hadn’t had a chance to run him, I was working him very hard at home. And maybe I overcooked it a bit at his age.”

There is no preciousness, no soaring self-regard. On the contrary, he plays down the importance of his role in a sport so patently shaped by high finance.

“We have the investment in Irish racing now to buy the type of horses that are needed,” he says.

“I don’t think it’s about the trainers, I think it’s about the stock we have.

“Like I never dreamt that we’d have the yard we have. When my father was champion trainer, if he had two Grade One horses in his yard at the one time, that was a good number.”

He jokes about turning down the opportunity to buy a young Denman because he’d been “hobdayed”, the expression used for undergoing a surgical procedure to alleviate breathing problems. And he is disarming about what remains a fragile personal psyche when it comes to preparing for a big Festival.

“Mental,” is how he describes the pre-Cheltenham Sunday morning, when he will sit in this same office with his son Patrick, Ruby Walsh, David Casey and Paul Townend and – together – they will settle on Closutton’s declarations for the week.

Someone asks if the four days in the Black Country fill him with excitement or dread and the answer is a typically honest one.

“Probably dread, because of the expectation from everyone that we’re going to have half a dozen winners,” he says. “You know, some year it’ll happen that we’ll have a blow-out. That’s always in the back of your mind.

“A couple of years ago, we didn’t have a winner until the Thursday and I couldn’t see a horse of ours that should have won. You know, they just weren’t good enough.

“So everyone else’s expectation is going to be your failure if you don’t come up with it. And that leaves a certain dread in your stomach. You know a few nights or two before the Festival can be tough in that respect.

“So that’s the way I feel going into it. On the one hand, you’re dreading it. On the other, I feel very lucky with the crew that I have around me.”

Back to the old valley for Mullins and his army then, back to a place he now casts the longest shadow.