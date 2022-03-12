| 5.3°C Dublin

No stopping the Mullins juggernaut

Vincent Hogan

When he talks, Cheltenham’s most successful trainer in history has the gift of humanising the horses in his care. He is an easy storyteller, a man who wears his greatness lightly

There is almost the clamour of a schoolyard as Willie Mullins steps out into the squalling morning breeze, a monarch surveying his court.

He greets the waiting literati as old friends on a familiar errand. They are largely male and they are largely serious people, foreheads creased with concentration as sheets are handed out identifying the 30 elegant, shining creatures sweeping out before them.

