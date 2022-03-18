| 1.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘My brother Paul is probably the most talented rider I’ve ever seen’

A quick spin with Nina Carberry

Nina Carberry gives the thumbs-up to the crowd as she enters the winner&rsquo;s enclosure after winning the Racing Post Champion Hunters Steeplechase at Punchestown. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Nina Carberry gives the thumbs-up to the crowd as she enters the winner&rsquo;s enclosure after winning the Racing Post Champion Hunters Steeplechase at Punchestown. Photo: Sportsfile

Nina Carberry gives the thumbs-up to the crowd as she enters the winner’s enclosure after winning the Racing Post Champion Hunters Steeplechase at Punchestown. Photo: Sportsfile

Nina Carberry gives the thumbs-up to the crowd as she enters the winner’s enclosure after winning the Racing Post Champion Hunters Steeplechase at Punchestown. Photo: Sportsfile

How did you get started in racing?

My dad was a jockey and then he moved into training. My brothers were jockeys before me as well. We always had horses in our family, I started off with ponies and pony racing and just progressed form there. My dad had a bumper horse at home and I finished third on him three times and then it just took off from there with the ladies races and they really helped me to get going as a jockey.

}

Most Watched

Privacy