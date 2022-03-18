‘My brother Paul is probably the most talented rider I’ve ever seen’

How did you get started in racing?

My dad was a jockey and then he moved into training. My brothers were jockeys before me as well. We always had horses in our family, I started off with ponies and pony racing and just progressed form there. My dad had a bumper horse at home and I finished third on him three times and then it just took off from there with the ladies races and they really helped me to get going as a jockey.

What is your favourite race track and why?

Fairyhouse is the home of Irish Grand National and just up the road from me, there’s no place better.

Who is your favourite horse and why?

It has to be On The Fringe. He was a dream horse to have ridden and I got my first win around the Aintree National fences on him. There was a big connection with John Thomas McNamara, who has since sadly passed, and for him to go on and win at Cheltenham two years in a row and do the same at Aintree and Punchestown and be a part of his career was incredible.

What is your favourite Cheltenham Festival memory?

It has to be On The Fringe. My first Cheltenham winner on Dabiroun, on my first ride at the Festival, stood out as well because it wasn’t expected and it got me going, but On The Fringe was the best moment I had at Cheltenham.

What’s your favourite Festival race?

The Cross Country Chase. I rode a lot of winners around there so it has to be, four in total – Heads On the Ground (2007), Garde Champetre (2008, 2009) and Josies Orders (2016).

Who’s your sporting hero?

My brother Paul. Not just because he’s my brother, but he’s probably the most talented rider I’ve ever seen on a horse. He was a natural.

Name an opponent or rival you especially admire and why?

It has to be Rachael Blackmore. She came from riding very bad horses to getting herself in a position to ride Grade One winners and she’s still producing the goods. She’s able to hack the pressure and take the falls and that’s what makes her a true champion. From where she came from and having very few people support her, she has just ground it out and grafted and she’s where she is now because of that.

What’s your racing ambition? Do you have one?

I would have loved to win the English Grand National, that was one of my dreams as a kid. It’s great that Rachael has achieved it, we didn’t have to wait too long to see a girl winning it.

Name your dream racing trio (jockey/trainer/owner).

Paul Carberry, Noel Meade and JP McManus.

If you could change something about racing, what would it be?

The prize money. There should be more up for grabs in the lesser races to make racing a bit more sustainable like it is in France. Even an average horse can pay his way over there whereas an average horse over here, you’d be struggling to pay your own way. In France you can run in plenty of races that are worth 20 grand whereas here they’re worth eight (thousand), I know they’re better than England but we’ve a good bit to find on France.

If you could be associated with one horse in training, who would it be and why?

Oh Honeysuckle, definitely. She’s a champion, she’s never been beaten before. Imagine being associated with her, she never gets beaten, that’d be class. Plus, I love fillies.

If you could relive one racing occasion, what would it be and why?

My dad winning the English National with Bobbyjo in 1999 and my brother Paul riding him. You’d never even dream of something like that happening so that was a magical time for our family.

One horse that you think could be a future superstar.

Facile Vega.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be? Doesn’t have to be about racing.

I’d try no to think negative, I find it hard to think positive.

What’s your most treasured possession (racing or otherwise)?

My car keys, it would have to be. It’s got the keys of everything on it so if I lose them I’m afraid that I’m kind of f**ked!

Who’s your favourite jockey of all time? Why?

Paul Carberry.

Who would your three dream dinner guests be? (Doesn’t have to be racing) What venue would you choose?

Tommy Tiernan, Kelly Reilly from Yellowstone and Alastair Down. I’d have it in The Snail Box, not too far from Ratoath.

What’s your idea of perfect happiness?

My two girls, Holly and Rosie, healthy and well with their own family. Myself and Ted retired sunning ourselves somewhere and we have them with us and they have all their kids with them too. That would be absolute perfect happiness and that we all live long and healthy together. That’s the main thing.