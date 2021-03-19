| 6.9°C Dublin

Michael Verney's Day Four guide - A Plus Tard can strike Gold

A Plus Tard has the stamina to deliver in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and deny Al Boum Photo a third success in the blue riband. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post Expand

Michael Verney

He may not be acclaimed with the same fanfare as other multiple winners like Best Mate or Arkle, but Al Boum Photo has the opportunity to follow in their hooves if Willie Mullins’ stable star lands a third Gold Cup at Cheltenham today.

The blue riband is jump racing’s pinnacle and having waited for Gold Cup success after finishing runner-up on six occasions, Mullins could land three in succession should Paul Townend’s mount do the business, but there are plenty of sharks in the water ready to derail his attempt at racing immortality.

1.20 Grade One JCB Triumph Hurdle (4yo 2m179yds)

