Michael Verney’s Day 1 tips: Constitution’s coronation but Honeysuckle to struggle

Rarely has there been the excitement about a jumps horse that Constitution Hill has created.

Nicky Henderson’s six-year-old has taken all before him throughout an unbeaten career on the track and his Champion Hurdle coronation looks primed for 3.35 at Cheltenham on the opening day of the Festival.

1.30 Grade One Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle 2m87yds

Facile Vega is all the rage with punters forgiving his last run when bombing out at the Dublin Racing Festival and they are keen to stay with Willie Mullins' six-year-old, winner of the Champion Bumper here last year.

It's hard to ignore the facts, though, with horses that failed to make the first four on a run within six weeks of the Festival showing an abysmal strike rate of 6/315 in Grade One contests since 2003 (Hat tip to Tony Keenan @RacingTrends).

Mullins’ Il Etait Temps is also respected after an improved showing when taking that same Leopardstown Grade One in fine style while Barry Connell is bullish about Royal Bond hero Marine Nationale.

Michael O'Sullivan has his biggest day in the saddle aboard the six-year-old, put away after his Fairyhouse win in December, while one-time Epsom Derby favourite High Definition adds another sprinkling of class.

Joseph O'Brien's charge must bounce back from a blip last time out, however, while Paul Nicholls' Tolworth winner Tahmuras and Olly Murphy's unbeaten Chasing Fire look to strike a blow for the home team.

With justified doubts about the favourite, an each-way play is advised in a tricky Festival opener with Doctor Bravo, partnered by Davy Russell, an improving sort which may be coming to the boil at the perfect time.

Gordon Elliott caused a shock with Labaik in 2017 and Doctor Bravo delivered a superb display for a novice when just touched off in a Gowran Park Grade Three last month.

Verdict: Doctor Bravo (e/w) could be just what the punters ordered.

2.10 Grade One Sporting Life Arkle Novices' Chase 1m7f199yds

This is being billed as a battle between El Fabiolo and Jonbon but there may be more to it than that.

Both are three from three over fences with Jonbon wowing on his first two chase attempts before being given a real scare last time out at Warwick while El Fabiolo scored in the Irish Arkle on his last start when coming away smartly after the last.

Mullins' charge put real distance between him and his rivals in the final furlong but Dysart Dynamo (fourth) jumped the last in touch with the winner before clearly not seeing it out up the home straight.

This test is one furlong shorter than Lepardstown and that could really play into the strengths of the Closutton second-string with Danny Mullins the right jockey to time the fractions to perfection from the front.

Mullins' Saint Roi, winner of the County Hurdle three years ago, is another to note with a Grade One win over fences already under his belt but Dysart Dynamo may just edge this.

Verdict: Dysart Dynamo can cause a mild surprise from the front.

2.50 Ultima Handicap Chase 3m1f

UK runners have owned this race with Dun Doire the last Irish raider to prevail way back in 2006.

Just three Irish hopes go to post among the 23 runners with Martin Brassil's Fastorslow - just edged out in last year's Coral Cup - holding decent claims alongside Elliott's Leopardstown winner The Goffer.

Last year's winner Corach Rambler is back for more off 6lbs higher for Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox and holds leading claims once again while Happygolucky is also back for another crack at this prize.

Second two years ago, Kim Bailey's nine-year-old missed 18 months before returning this season and could be overpriced on his best form.

Preference is for Into Overdrive, though, with Mark Walford's charge a five-time winner over fences which displayed a high level of form when beaten only a length by L'Homme Presse in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle in November.

That was followed by a battling win in the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby on St Stephen's Day and Jamie Hamilton's mount may prove best in a typically competitive affair.

Verdict: Into Overdrive can edge it for Walford and Hamilton.

3.30 Grade One Unibet Champion Hurdle 2m87yds

Everyone is waiting for another beastly performance from Constitution Hill and it's D-Day.

The superstar-in-waiting has been sensational with former Champion Hurdle heroine Epatante unable to keep up when chasing him home on his two starts this season – she was beaten by a combined 29 lengths.

Nico de Boinville's mount, a stunning winner of the Supreme here last year, can be ridden whatever way the occasion demands and it's hard to see past him making it six from six en route to equine greatness.

Mullins' State Man, also a Festival winner last year, should test his credentials after back-to-back Grade One victories in open company and it promises to be a fascinating duel.

Barring a fall on his hurdling debut, State Man has not put a foot wrong and it will be intriguing to see how Mullins and Townend plan to take down the champion-elect.

The other five runners are playing for third place with last year's Triumph Hurdle winner Vauban likely to be next best as Constitution Hill is primed to wear the crown.

Verdict: Constitution Hill can fend off State Man in a thriller.

4.10 Grade One Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle 2m3f200yds

Many feel that Honeysuckle should be bidding for a Champion Hurdle hat-trick 40 minutes earlier but the nine-year-old instead bids to land a prize which she also collected in 2020.

Her 16-run undefeated streak went up in smoke when third in the Hatton's Grace before she chased home State Man in the Irish Champion Hurdle so Henry de Bromhead and Co are right to lower her sights.

This is as a good a Mares' Hurdle as there has ever been, though, and the Hollywood ending may not come true with dangers lurking at every turn, including Henderson's Epatante

Elliott sends last year's runner-up Queens Brook into battle on the back of an impressive victory over Brandy Love but it seems widely accepted that Mullins' mare will improve immensely from that seasonal debut.

Echoes In Rain could appear late on the scene under Patrick Mullins while last year's Mares' Novice Hurdle heroine Love Envoi, trained by Harry Fry, commands plenty of respect.

2022 winner Marie's Rock looks better than ever, though, after a comprehensive victory in the Relkeel Hurdle on New Year's Day and choosing a back-to-back bid over a tilt at the Stayers' Hurdle can bear fruit for Henderson and De Boinville.

Verdict: Marie's Rock (Nap) can spoil Honeysuckle's swansong.

4.50 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle 4yo 2m87yds

Three of the last four winners have carried the green and gold silks of JP McManus and the Limerick owner has a stacked hand once again.

Tekao is a worthy favourite having chased home stablemates Gala Marceau and Lossiemouth in a Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival and he sets a fair bar which the others must climb to under Mark Walsh.

Mullins also has another live contender for McManus in the shape of Risk Belle, although the filly is on a retrieval mission having fallen when favourite for a big Leopardstown handicap hurdle last month.

Pádraig Roche trained the winner for McManus 12 months ago and he saddles Sundial while French recruit Bad has been a talking horse on the preview night circuit as he makes his debut for Ben Pauling, with Rachael Blackmore in the plate.

However, the value preference is Sir Allen. Andy Slattery's charge had the re-opposing Byker (third), Jazzy Matty (fourth) and Metamorpheus (fifth) behind when scoring last time out at Naas and he can make his mark under Danny Mullins.

Verdict: Sir Allen can make Festival history for Slattery.

5.30 Grade Two Wellchild National Hunt Cup Amateur Jockeys' Novices' Chase 3m5f201yds

There are some challengers to the hot favourite but the finale looks to be all about Gaillard Du Mesnil.

There are merits to course winner Chemical Energy, stout stayer Minella Crooner and Mahler Mission, but the class act certainly looks like Mullins' Gaillard Du Mesnil.

Second in last year's Irish Grand National (which suggests that this demanding trip should be to his liking), the grey has improved in his second season over fences with Grade One success over three miles in Leopardstown at Christmas.

He also chased the brilliant Mighty Potter home twice over trips short of his optimum and this test should be right down his street. Barring a mishap, he will take all the beating under the trainer's son Patrick.

Verdict: Gaillard Du Mesnil can send punters home happy.