What’s that coming over the hill, is it a monster? No, it’s Kian ‘Tubbs’ NcNally – the 11-year-old who rides out every morning before school and dreams of a career in the saddle.

Tubbs is already a television celebrity with regular appearances on ITV and Sky Sports Racing as his quick wit and bubbly personality captures racing hearts and his father Ronan can’t wait for the day that they can partner up on the track.

He is already a proficient pony rider with a famous victory on the Curragh for his Dad last October and Ronan admits that Tubbs is “light years ahead of me as a jockey” having had his first taste of horses while still in nappies.

Michael Verney caught up with Tubbs and his father ahead of Cheltenham. You can read the full interview here and watch the video with Tubbs below.