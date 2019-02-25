Joseph O'Brien's Arkle favourite Le Richebourg to miss Cheltenham Festival

One of the most fancied Irish challengers at next month's Cheltenham Festival has been ruled out after Joseph O'Brien's Le Richebourg suffered an injury setback over the weekend.

One of the most fancied Irish challengers at next month's Cheltenham Festival has been ruled out after Joseph O'Brien's Le Richebourg suffered an injury setback over the weekend.

Le Richebourg – general 5/2 favourite for the Arkle Novice Chase on the opening day of the Festival – will also miss the Aintree and Punchestown Festivals after being ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Narrowly edged out by Delta Work in the Drinmore Chase at Fairyhouse in early December, O'Brien's six-year-old subsequently excelled with a pair of impressive Grade One victories and his absence is a "disappointing" blow for the 25-year-old trainer.

"He worked routinely on Saturday, but we weren’t happy with him afterwards and further investigations this morning have revealed that he has picked up an injury that rules him out for the rest of the season," O'Brien wrote on his Betfair blog.

"It is very disappointing for everyone here, as he has been brilliant all season and we were very much looking forward to seeing him in action at Cheltenham. We hope that he will return to the track next season and pick up where he left off."

Online Editors