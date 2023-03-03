Injury has ruled Jack Kennedy out of this year's Cheltenham Festival after the Kerry jockey lost his race against time to be fit for the Cotswolds.

Kennedy has been out of action since breaking his leg in early January but there were hopes that the 23-year-old might make it back in time for the showpiece meeting.

His boss Gordon Elliott revealed on Monday that Kennedy was "50-50" with his fate known by today after spending the week in the Sports Surgery Clinic in Santry but the news is not good for the Dingle native.

The jockey’s agent, Kevin O’Ryan, said: “It (Cheltenham) is just coming too soon. He tried his best, but it’s just coming too soon.

"He is keen to get back as soon as possible, but he is going to give it all the time it needs. Hopefully it will be a couple of weeks after Cheltenham.”

Kennedy is expected to be back in time for the other spring festivals at Fairyhouse, Aintree and Punchestown but this is another devastating injury blow with the brilliant rider unable to add to his tally of 10 Cheltenham Festival winners.

Davy Russell made a sensational U-turn from retirement in the wake of Kennedy's injury, after being urged to do so by Elliott, and the 43-year-old looks set to lead the Meath trainer's team for the Festival.

The Cork rider has had just two mounts since a fall at the Dublin Racing Festival in early February but he is back in the saddle once again at Leopardstown on Sunday with a pair of rides for the Cullentra handler.

Russell, ably assisted by emerging riders Jordan Gainford and Sam Ewing, looks set for some plum Cheltenham rides with Elliott's 60-strong team including the likes of Gold Cup contender Conflated, smart novice chasers Mighty Potter and Gerri Colombe, as well as Stayers' Hurdle hope Teahupoo.