‘It’s the closest thing to feeling like a rock star’: jockey Rachael Blackmore makes history again

Rider becomes first woman to win Cheltenham Gold Cup

Pixie Lott, right, and Jade Holland Cooper Expand

Ciara O'Loughlin

Rachael Blackmore has once again made history after becoming the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The Tipperary jockey said she felt like a “rock star” when the 73,875 crowd yesterday went wild as she crossed the finish line on A Plus Tard.

