‘It’s the closest thing to feeling like a rock star’: jockey Rachael Blackmore makes history again

Rachael Blackmore has once again made history after becoming the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The Tipperary jockey said she felt like a “rock star” when the 73,875 crowd yesterday went wild as she crossed the finish line on A Plus Tard.

She proudly cheered and waved to the biggest crowd ever seen at Cheltenham as they roared from the stands, the track and the winners’ enclosure.

At last year’s Cheltenham Festival, which was held behind closed doors due to Covid-19, Ms Blackmore won six races, but missed out on the Gold Cup after she chose to ride A Plus Tard over the winning horse Minella Indo.

But she stuck with the horse she rode last year and it paid off as she stormed past her rival in the final seconds of the race.

Speaking about her historic win, Blackmore said: “Cheltenham is such a special place but it’s so special because of the atmosphere and people and to have that all back and to get to walk back in when you can’t see space, you can just see bodies, it’s incredible, it really, really is.

“It’s the closest thing to feeling like a rock star I think you will ever feel when you aren’t able to sing.”

Asked by the Irish Independent if she thought such a crowd would be possible for this festival after the spread of Omicron just a few months ago, she said: “I wasn’t thinking about it too much but it’s incredible to have people back, I feel very, very lucky.”

The Gold Cup is regarded as the biggest race of the week, with tickets selling out for yesterday back in January, which festival organiser Ian Renton said was the earliest ever for a day to sell out.

“This is what the whole week is building up for, so you think about what you want to happen and most of the time what you want doesn’t,” Blackmore added.

“You are very lucky when it works out the way you want to.”

Speaking in the winners’ enclosure after the race, the Tipperary jockey’s sister Charlotte Blackmore said it was incredible to witness her win in person.

“[I’m] overwhelmed, I can’t believe it, I was so delighted last year but to get to see it this year is just something else,” she said.

“To actually get to be here in person is just incredible.”

Her father Charles and brother Jonathan also got to celebrate the win with their daughter and sister at Cheltenham.

“This is a moment of a lifetime to be here and watch her win this. To have all the family here, apart from Eimir (Rachael’s mother), who was holding the fort at home, is just incredible,” Charles Blackmore said.

“I can’t quite believe what she has done over the last 12 months. She is such a kind person. She speaks to everyone and gives everyone a bit of her time but she also knows when to draw the line.

“I don’t know how she does it but she is able to balance riding the horse, deal with owners and trainers and the press. She gets a balance that doesn’t upset anyone, which is a hard thing to achieve.”

It was trainer Henry de Bromhead’s third win of the week, placing him second behind Willie Mullins, who is the most successful trainer of all time at Cheltenham with 87 Festival wins in total and nine this year.

De Bromhead said it is not only Blackmore’s hard work that has got her so far, but also her ability and her way with horses.

“She has a huge amount of ability as well, she’s just a savage rider and she’s a great horsewoman,” he said.

“When horses are getting beaten she’s not hard on them and I think that’s what makes them want to run for her, she is incredible.”

Last year Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Grand National at Aintree.

TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher said it was “incredible” to see her win the Gold Cup. “It’s amazing, it’s the best story ever,” she said.

“I wish I’d gone for her. I did back her yesterday and won, so that was wonderful. But I’ve been useless this week on the betting front – I’m just enjoying it really.”

Singer Pixie Lott and Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke were also in attendance for the final day of racing.

Lott said: “It’s really fun at Cheltenham – this is our first time. We’ve been to a couple of other courses, but never here. We’re having a great time. There are so many people here, I couldn’t believe how busy it was. It’s a really big event and I didn’t realise there was going to be this many people.”

Owners of Vauban, Rich and Susannah Ricci, who won the JC Triumph Hurdle with the top jockey of the festival Paul Townend, had their first win of 2022 and their 19th festival win overall.

Mr Ricci said: “He’s a proper little taxi, isn’t he? A lovely horse. I’m delighted with that.”

After a recording-breaking year for attendance, the Festival came to an end yesterday after the final race at 5.30pm.

Although punters complained that it was difficult to get a taxi on all of the days, with Uber hiking prices threefold due to the demand, it appeared to be organised very well.

It felt like a very different experience to festivals in Ireland with the queues for buses being very bearable.

As big crowds snaked out of Prestbury Park at around 6pm every day, queues for the buses into Cheltenham town formed, but they moved incredibly quickly, with the wait being no longer than 15 minutes.

Ireland once again beat Great Britain for the Prestbury Cup, with the final tally yesterday ending 18-10.