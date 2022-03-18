Improving Vauban poised to take revenge on Pied Piper

On June 26, 1284, a piper led 130 children out of the town of Hamelin in Germany and never returned.

The facts have become legends, have become myths, have become fairy stories by the Brothers Grimm and poems by Browning and Goethe, and a horse name for Gordon Elliott.

On December 31, 2021, Davy Russell on Pied Piper led Vauban past the finishing post in Punchestown, but not until after some wandering and crossing. They didn’t disappear after and today we hope to put the record straight.

Vauban, in my eyes, was unlucky that day. He has improved since and had a tongue tie added.

Pied Piper led his rivals a merry dance in Cheltenham in January – and looks to have improved, too. But I’ll be disappointed if Vauban can’t engineer a victory here and gain his revenge. I don’t expect him to be following the piper this time.

State Man runs in the County Hurdle. If things had gone differently earlier in the season, we would have been expecting him to be lining up in one of the Grade One novice events.

If he is competing in Grade Ones in the future, it’ll be about as surprising as ice melting.

However, being well-in isn’t always enough in this race, which is synonymous with chaos and carnage. However, if Paul Townend can plot a safe passage around and get a sliver of luck, I’ll be very excited to see what this horse can do.

The Mares chase produced one of the head-to-heads of the season last year. Colreevy has left the scene to become a broodmare, but Elimay returns for compensation.

The petite grey mare will be taking on a different stablemate this time, with the masculine chestnut Concertista stepping into the ring.

Concertista is a previous Festival winner, as is Mount Ida, so there is great strength in depth to this new race on the Cheltenham card, proving its worth.

While Concertista has wheelbarrows of potential, she is only a novice – and I think that hands the advantage to Elimay.

I ride Billaway in the Foxhunters. He has been second in this for the last two years and the last two horses to beat him are both here too, Bob and Co and Winged Leader.

We’ve added cheekpieces to Billaway and this is his first time to tackle this race in the double-digit age bracket, strangely an advantage in this race. Hopefully, both factors can make it third time lucky for him.

Richie Deegan is having a fantastic season at home, and his experience will be a huge help to Adamantly Chosen in the Martin Pipe. The Gold Cup is an intriguing contest. Minella Indo, everyone knows, saves his best for here. He ran well last time out and looked to my eye like he won last year with a bit in hand. Can he regain the trophy?

A Plus Tard was just behind him last year but looked an improved horse when winning in Haydock, and he was unlucky in Leopardstown, where his early challenge meant Galvin’s proven stamina came into play late on. Expect slightly different tactics this time.

The tactics here will be fascinating as there are a lot of strong stayers, but not many front-runners to drag them along. Who goes forward? Who commits first?

A slow pace will suit A Plus Tard, who had the speed to beat Chacun Pour Soi over two miles. Robbie Power and Davy Russell won’t want weak fractions.

Al Boum Photo did win a sprint finish here two years ago, but he is 10 now – and no 10-year-old has won since Cool Dawn in 1998.

I think he will make the frame but expect a set of younger legs will frustrate his treble bid. First-time cheekpieces will help.

If it’s too open to choose, then maybe chance Asterion Forlonge. He will have his day sometime.

PATRICK’S PICKS

1.30 Vauban

2.10 State Man

5.30 Adamantly Chosen