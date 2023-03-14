| 1.1°C Dublin

‘If the ground is right at all, he’ll run’ – John ‘Shark’ Hanlon on ‘people’s horse’ Hewick’s chances in Cheltenham Gold Cup

Flooring Porter is to run on Thursday. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Flooring Porter is to run on Thursday. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

He is the “people’s horse” set to take part in the purists’ race – but whether Hewick goes on to take his place in the Cheltenham Gold Cup this Friday will be all down to the gods in the end.

The American Grand National winner – bought for just €850 – is making his journey across the Irish Sea to Cheltenham this week.

