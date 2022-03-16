| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I would increase prize money, it has improved but there’s no room for complacency’

A quick spin with Edward O’Grady

Trainer Edward O'Grady. Photo: Barry Cregg/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Trainer Edward O'Grady. Photo: Barry Cregg/Sportsfile

Trainer Edward O'Grady. Photo: Barry Cregg/Sportsfile

Trainer Edward O'Grady. Photo: Barry Cregg/Sportsfile

How did you get started in racing?

My father Willie was a leading trainer so it was pretty easy to follow in his footsteps.

Most Watched

Privacy