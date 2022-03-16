‘I would increase prize money, it has improved but there’s no room for complacency’

How did you get started in racing?

My father Willie was a leading trainer so it was pretty easy to follow in his footsteps.

What is your favourite race track and why?

Punchestown. It’s a beautiful and very fair track with gorgeous surroundings and great facilities.

Who is your favourite horse and why?

My favourite horse would be Golden Cygnet. He was unbeaten until falling in the 1978 Scottish Champion Hurdle and sadly he didn’t live to see his full potential, but I know the potential that he had.

What is your favourite Cheltenham Festival memory?

Golden Cygnet winning the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle by a very wide margin in ’78.

What’s your favourite Festival race?

The Gold Cup. It’s the top race for National Hunt horses, it’s what they are bred to try and win and it’s the one that trainers want to win.

Who’s your sporting hero?

I was privileged once to meet Jackie Kyle, he was a phenomenal rugby player and I found it a great privilege to talk to him.

Name an opponent or rival you especially admire and why?

Willie Mullins stands out. He’s politically very correct, he represents trainers and racing in a brilliant manner and he conducts his business in a wonderful way.

What’s your racing ambition? Do you have one?

Winning the Whitbread Gold Cup at Sandown with Drumlargan in 1983 was one ambition I achieved, but I’d still like to win a Champion Hurdle or a Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Name your dream racing trio (jockey/trainer/owner).

Norman Williamson as jockey, I’ll put myself in as trainer – sure why not – and JP McManus as owner.

If you could change something about racing, what would it be?

I would increase prize money. It has improved a lot, but there’s room for more improvement and there’s no room for complacency.

If you could be associated with one horse in training, who would it be and why?

Honeysuckle! She seems to be not only one of the greatest mares of her generation but maybe one of the best horses we’ve seen in very many years. That’s where I rate her among the greats.

If you could relive one racing occasion, what would it be and why?

It would be Sea The Stars winning the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in 2009. I had a number of my family with me in Longchamp and it was a fantastic day.

One horse that you think could be a future superstar?

Facile Vega looks an outstanding prospect for the future.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be? It doesn’t have to be about racing.

I’d have been lighter and been able to ride in more races.

What’s your most treasured possession (racing or otherwise)?

Oh my god, I don’t know! At the moment it’s my mobile phone, it’s hard to imagine being without it now.

Who’s your favourite jockey of all time? Why?

Lester Piggott. He had a phenomenal empathy with his horse and somehow seemed to always to manage to get the best out of them.

Who would your three dream dinner guests be? (Doesn’t have to be racing) What venue would you choose?

I’ll keep it simple and have my family there, although there may be more than three at it. I’d have dinner in the Cashel Palace Hotel in Tipperary.

What’s your idea of perfect happiness?

Whatever makes you content!