‘I didn’t think she’d be able to make it her full time career’ –Eimir Blackmore on daughter Rachael’s phenomenal success

Jockey Rachael Blackmore with the 'Ruby Walsh Trophy' after being confirmed as the leading jockey at the Cheltenham Racing Festival PIC Hugh Routledge/Sportsfile

The mother of jockey Rachael Blackmore didn’t believe her daughter would be able to make horseracing her full time career, she revealed today.

In the wake of Rachael’s phenomenal success at last week’s Cheltenham Festival, Eimir Blackmore told how she always wanted to ensure her daughter had other options if horseracing didn’t work out.

“I encouraged her to go to college because I didn’t think for a minute that she’d be able to make it her full time career,” Eimir said today on RTÉ’s Sunday with Miriam.

“And that’s the god honest truth.

“I thought she’d have to have her equine science kind of to fall back on. Just shows what I know.”

Rachael saddled six winners at Prestbury Park and was narrowly beaten in to second place in the Gold Cup.

The Tipperary native claimed the leading rider title at the Festival.

Her mother did say that Rachael was lucky to have received the support she did.

“There are some wonderful young jockeys that don’t get the chance Rachael [did],” she said. “From the very early years, people have been very supportive of her, and they kind of helped her to get her going.”

She also discussed how Rachael doesn’t necessarily like to linger on the fact that she’s the first woman jockey to win the Champion Hurdle.

Shortly after winning it, Rachael had said that: “The angle that I’m female - it’s not something that really resonates with me.”

Adding to that, her mother said: “People try and label you. When they were growing up, as I say she has a brother and sister, they were just the children like and I told them they could be anything they wanted to be.”

“And I really like think that that’s really important, that we’re not just looking at gender and trying to speak about that. She’s just a jockey. And it’s just her job. And she had a really good week, and gave people a bit of a lift, and we’re delighted that she was able to do that.”

However, she did note that she’s received many beautiful letters from little girls about Rachael’s win.

“We’ve had some gorgeous letters from little girls saying that you know, ‘I want to be just like you’, and this kind of thing. And it’s wonderful,” Eimir said.

“But it should be for all the young people to get them out, get them involved, get them physically active. I know we’re in lockdown at the moment, but get them involved in looking after their animals and all that. And you know, let them be what they want to be.”

