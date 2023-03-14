How many horses have died at the Cheltenham Festival this century?

General view across the racecourse on day one of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Tuesday March 14, 2023. PA Photo

The Cheltenham Festival’s return sees horse racing’s difficult relationship with animal welfare in the spotlight.

One of the most prestigious events on the calendar, four days of racing will be held at the Gloucestershire racecourse this week.

But like most of the sport’s marquee occasions, recent runnings at Cheltenham have been marred by the tragic passing of horses after falls in competition.

According to long-standing animal rights group Animal Aid, at least one horse has died every year that the Festival has been held since 2000.

The organisation’s data shows that a total of 73 horses have died after running at the event in the last 23 years.

Number of horse deaths at Cheltenham per year: •2022 - 4 •2021 - 1 •2020 - 1 •2019 - 3 •2018 - 7 •2017 - 4 •2016 - 7 •2015 - 2 •2014 - 5 •2013 - 1 •2012 - 5 •2011 - 1 •2010 - 4 •2009 - 1 •2008 - 1 •2007 - 2 •2006 - 11 •2005 - 3 •2004 - 3 •2003 - 3 •2002 - 3 •2001 - Festival abandoned •2000 - 1 Total - 73

After two years with just a single equine fatality, four horses were destroyed after suffering injuries in 2022.

Two of those, Mindsmadeup and Born Patriot, were put down after racing on St Patrick’s Day, prompting the RSPCA to call for “steps to be taken” in a bid to avoid further tragedies.

“We are deeply saddened and extremely concerned to see two horses die today at the Cheltenham Festival, Born Patriot and Mindsmadeup,” the United Kingdom’s largest animal welfare charity tweeted.

“It is absolutely crucial that steps are taken to reduce the risk of these tragedies occurring.”

A fourth animal, Ginto, was then put down after falling in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle on Gold Cup Friday.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) published 17 recommendations designed to improve the safety and welfare of horses and riders in National Hunt racing after a review of the Festival in 2018.

The recommendations included increased pre-race veterinary checks on runners and a reduction in the safety limit for two-mile chases from 24 to 20.