Horseracing is blessed to be able to turn to Willie Mullins to author a powerful message of redemption

Roy Curtis

IF this is to be the week when racing gallops out of its self-made darkness, then there could not be a more convincing figure than Willie Mullins to bear the torch.

Now, more than ever, the sport’s acutely bruised horizons require the kind of uplifting Cheltenham sunrise that is the calling card of the patrician Irish horse whisperer.

Mullins is required to French polish the National Hunt furniture, fittings rendered shop soiled and streaked with scandal by his fallen rival, Gordon Elliott.

