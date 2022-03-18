Galvin has the stamina to claim Gold for Elliott team

Grand National-winning jockey Timmy Murphy once said that “You can only ride what’s underneath you... You can’t ride what people in the stand think you have underneath you”.

While there were no crowds in the stands because of Covid at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival, if the betting was anything to go by, punters felt that Rachael Blackmore had an outstanding chance with A Plus Tard at 8/13 in the Savills Chase last time out – but she couldn’t get quite enough out of the horse and finished second.

That’s certainly no criticism of Blackmore’s ride, Galvin simply stormed home powerfully late on and just had that bit more under Davy Russell. He took it by a short-head at 7/1, having traded as high as 37/1 in-running on Betfair.

By my reckoning, there’s very little between the two once again in the Gold Cup (3.30), and the betting suggests the same with both hovering around 7/2 or thereabouts at the time of writing. But if you ask me who is more likely to improve, I’d have to say Galvin, so Gordon Elliott’s eight-year-old is tipped in the feature race this afternoon.

He’s got plenty of stamina for this race, which is a real test for the top chasers, and with the going expected to be soft it might give him the edge over A Plus Tard coming up the hill.

Minella Indo is highly respected, having beat A Plus Tard and Al Boum Photo in this last year, but he has questions to answer following his flop in the King George.

He did improve when last seen finishing second in the Irish Gold Cup but that’s now three losses since Cheltenham and I’m worried he’s gone off the boil.

I’m a big fan of Al Boum Photo but he’s getting a bit older now and will probably struggle, so the danger horse looks like Dan Skelton’s Protektorat, who has the pace and a younger set of legs.

In the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (2.50), Ginto ticks all the right boxes and is a confident selection at 100/30 under Jack Kennedy. Gordon Elliott’s six-year-old is unbeaten over hurdles, including a Grade One at Naas last time out over two and-a-half miles.

He seems the type that would appreciate a step up in trip, so this race looks ideal and he should continue to improve for some time yet.

Henry Daly’s Hillcrest looks the best of the British and is the biggest threat to the bet. He’s raced five times over timber, winning four of those and unseating in the other, and his latest victory in a Grade Two was quite impressive, especially considering the ground was heavy. He looks versatile and also has a bright future ahead. Willie Mullins’ Minella Cocooner is definitely worth a mention, having won a Grade One at Leopardstown last time out.

If there’s a banker today, I’d suggest it’s Vauban, which is trading around 15/8 in the opening JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30).

Another one for Willie Mullins under Paul Townend, the four-year-old French Import got the better of Gordon Elliott’s Fil Dor in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown last time out at the Dublin Racing Festival, and that came on the back of a good second place to Elliott’s Pied Piper at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve.

Fil Dor is about 5/1 in the betting, but Pied Piper is back today for the rematch and looked good when winning the trial for this race in January, so he’s the obvious threat around 3/1.

Once again, it’s down to who you believe offers the most scope to improve and for me that’s definitely Vauban.

Race by race guide

1.30

A fascinating contest in which Pied Piper, Fil Dor and Vauban go to battle, and the latter is tipped to come out on top at around 15/8 for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend. He was very impressive at Leopardstown last time out and has scope for improvement. Il Etait Temps is the best of the rest.

2.10

Mullins’s State Man has claims and will be popular in the betting around 7/2, but this race looks wide open so a chance is taken each-way on 50/1 outsider Stepney Causeway for trainer Dan Skelton. He has been racing over fences lately with no success but has four wins from six hurdle races to his credit, and is not without a chance now back over timber.

2.50

Gordon Elliott’s Ginto is improving all the time and should appreciate the step up in trip here to land the prize, priced in the region of 5/2. Mahler Mission is a dark horse following a Grade Two win last time and is worth an each-way punt at 33/1, which seems too high.

3.30

Galvin beat A Plus Tard at Leopardstown last time out and can claim that rival’s scalp once again for Elliott and Davy Russell priced at 7/2. Last year’s winner, Minella Indo, has lost all three races since the Gold Cup, and has some questions to answer.

4.10

Mullins’ Billaway is tailor-made for these events and he was only beaten by a short-head in this last year. He’s gone close in a few races since, and came back to form when winning a Hunter Chase at Naas last time. He is strongly fancied at 5/2 today under Patrick Mullins.

4.50

Second in the very first running of this contest last year, Elimay holds all the aces here and is tipped at 2/1 for Willie Mullins. She jumped well when landing an effortless victory priced 2/13 at Naas recently and can get the better of stablemate Concertista. Mount Ida is the biggest threat to the bet.

5.30

A strong case could be made for half the field here and Langer Dan looks set to go off as favourite, but I A Connect, which jumped really well when last seen at Punchestown in November, looks a couple of ticks too high at 14/1 and can sign off the Festival with a win for Elliott and Fergus Gregory.

Stat of the day

Known as the Vincent O’Brien County Handicap Hurdle until 2016, Nicky Henderson has had very little luck in the County Handicap Hurdle in recent years.

The Seven Barrows-based trainer was successful with Thumbs Up in 1993 and Barna Boy in 1997, both under Richard Dunwoody, but since Barna Boy’s success, Henderson has entered a total of 40 horses into the race, all of them losers.

He’s had a couple of runners-up, including We Have A Dream (2019) and L’Ami Serge (2017), but last year’s entry Mengli Khan was 21st of the 25 runners, albeit unfancied in the market at odds of 66/1.

Henderson rolls the dice again with two this year, Broomfield Burg and First Street, priced 25/1 and 18/1 respectively in the early markets.

Willie Mullins and Paul Nicholls are the most successful trainers in the race, with four apiece.