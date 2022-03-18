Galvin has class to land Gold Cup and give Elliott real redemption

Galvin – a horse bought to give his owner a bit of fun around Perth in the summer – can land today’s Boodles Gold Cup, and seal the redemption of his trainer Gordon Elliott.

Ronnie Bartlett – the horse’s owner and Scottish potato baron whose silks were carried to success in the finale on the opening day with Stattler – is guaranteed one visit to the podium in the winner’s enclosure today as the sponsor of the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle. He has also won the Foxhunter in the past with Zemsky, but it is the race in between he would most like to win.

Galvin is not the normal physical template of a staying chaser, but neither was his high-achieving

stablemate Tiger Roll. Neither horse is particularly big.

His key Irish form came at Leopardstown at Christmas, when he beat A Plus Tard by a short head. That was over three miles – and he looked a little bit outpaced going to the last, but he stayed on strongly up the run-in to beat Rachael Blackmore’s mount.

The extra quarter of a mile today should play into his hands and confirm his superiority over last year’s runner-up A Plus Tard. The form, however, that may stand him in best stead for today’s race is his victory in last year’s National Hunt Chase, over half a mile further. Stamina should be a key ingredient – and Cheltenham form is never a bad thing.

“He’s improved,” said Elliott of the eight-year-old. “He’s showing a lot more pace this season, and he’s classy enough. If you go through the race, there are question marks over every horse. He ticks a lot of boxes for the race. He’s a stayer – and that’s what you need to win a Gold Cup.”

It would help him if it has dried up a bit, but it looks an open edition of the race– and it would be no surprise were Minella Indo, this year ridden by Robbie Power, to defend his title.

He has been showing steady improvement for Henry de Bromhead and, form-wise, he comes into this year’s race no worse than he did 12 months ago, while Blackmore will be hoping she can go one better than she did on the reliable A Plus Tard last year.

Willie Mullins runs three. We know what Al Boum Photo is – and he has followed a similar path to last year, when he was third, and the two previous years when he won it.

Stablemate Tornado Flyer caused a surprise when winning the King George VI Chase at Kempton. That was his first attempt at three miles for a year and his first win for two years, but if it’s still properly soft after two days of sunshine that might help him.

There is a big race in Asterion Forlonge but he seems to lack concentration jumping, and his form is punctuated by Us and Fs.

According to the market, Protektorat is the best hope of keeping the Gold Cup at home for the first time since Native River in 2018. At seven, Dan Skelton’s gelding, part-owned by Alex Ferguson, is the youngest in the race.

Nicky Henderson reckons he has Chantry House moving better than he has done all season, but I slightly wonder, after the King George, if he is man enough for this, while his former stablemate Santini, now trained by Polly Gundry, was runner-up in this in 2020, but is not quite good enough.

Elliott can start the day on a high note by winning the JCB Triumph Hurdle with Pied Piper, and the massive Hillcrest should go well for Henry Daly in the Albert Bartlett.

Gina Andrews, the UK’s most successful female point-to-point rider of all time, had a call from De Bromhead’s yard last week. She was wondering which superstar they might want her to ride; when the caller asked if they could borrow a goat as a companion for one of the Irish stable’s runners, because Brexit now makes it difficult to bring their own.

She is over that disappointment now but can cap a stellar career between the flags by winning the St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Hunters Chase on Dubai Quest, trained by her husband Tom Ellis

