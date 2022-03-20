Four magical days to be cherished

When History Was Made

When Tony McCoy won the Cheltenham Gold Cup/Champion Hurdle double, few would have thought it’d be a quarter of a century before the feat was repeated.

Nobody would have predicted that the next double winner would be a girl from Tipperary who was then still several months away from her eighth birthday. Not many more back then would have forecast that a female jockey would emulate McCoy’s Festival feat, something which proved beyond such greats as Ruby Walsh, Barry Geraghty and Mick Fitzgerald.

Yet there was Rachael Blackmore, maker of history, breaker of barriers, rider of champions, steering Henry de Bromhead’s A Plus Tard home on Friday afternoon to one of the most rapturous receptions ever enjoyed by a Gold Cup winner. The crowd seemed to be applauding not just this victory, but the ones they hadn’t been able to hail last year.

This year’s tour de force might have been less unexpected than last year’s, but it was just as significant. The Grand National the Tipperary jockey won may be the most famous of steeplechases, but the Gold Cup is the greatest.

Honeysuckle set the ball rolling for Blackmore on Tuesday and the extraordinary unbeaten hurdler’s name and hers will always be inextricably intertwined.

Blackmore isn’t just the best thing to happen to horse racing in years, she’s one of the best things to ever happen in Irish sport. An almost pathologically modest presence in an age of self-promotion, she inspires massive public affection without ever consciously seeking it. People just love Rachael Blackmore.

How could you not?

Expand Close Tiger Roll. Photo: Steve Paston/PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tiger Roll. Photo: Steve Paston/PA

The Long Goodbye

As the rain bucketed down on Wednesday, Tiger Roll’s farewell threatened to be a damp squib on a sodden day. The withdrawal of one favourite, Bravemansgame, from the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, and a disastrous performance by another, Shishkin, in the Champion Chase, showed the havoc soft ground can play with horses who don’t fancy it.

So you feared for Tiger Roll. But as he splashed through the mud and water in the Cross Country Chase it looked as though the fairytale ending might materialise.

Jumping the last, the only remaining challenger was Gordon Elliott stablemate Delta Work. But with the crowd poised to acclaim an emotional triumph, it was Delta Work who prevailed on the run-in, his Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy repeating a familiar pattern in Irish sporting history by foiling his Cork rival Davy Russell.

The offence against sentiment was so great that boos greeted the finish. Yet Tiger Roll’s last brave stand was one of those performances, like Crisp’s when losing narrowly to Red Rum in the immortal 1973 Grand National, when the runner-up loses little caste.

Accompanying both horses as Tiger Roll took his final post-race walk was Elliott, last year’s pariah playing a lead role in this year’s great sentimental moment. The trainer might not have had a great Festival, but at least this year his winners were running under his name.

Expand Close Willie Mullins. Photo: David Davies/PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Willie Mullins. Photo: David Davies/PA

The Greatest

How fitting it was that the victory which saw Willie Mullins break the record for most winners at a single Cheltenham was engineered by his son Patrick. Family has always been central to the Mullins’ success story and so has the kind of intelligence displayed by the jockey as he closed a massive gap on the run-in to get Billaway home by a neck from Winged Leader in the Foxhunters’ Chase.

The 10 wins amassed by the greatest trainer in National Hunt history saw him break by two the record he previously held jointly with Elliott. It included a first ever victory in the Champion Chase as Energumene filled in the last gap in the Mullins CV.

British trainers recovered from last year’s five win humiliation to some extent and trailed just 11-10 going into the final day. But Friday saw the kind of awesome display of power familiar from bygone Punchestown Festivals as Mullins won five of the seven races and Ireland whitewashed the home team.

The kinder treatment of English horses in handicaps, which accounted to some degree for the relative home revival, meant fewer small Irish trainers got on the mark this year. But Brazil’s win for Padraig Roche in the Boodles Juvenile Hurdle on Tuesday was special. Brazil wasn’t just Roche’s first Cheltenham winner, but his first runner in Britain. The son of former seven-time Irish champion flat jockey Christy only started training four years ago.

The Ups And Downs

The first ever steeplechase in history took place from Buttevant to Doneraile 270 years ago. Those involved would surely have been delighted to know that centuries later a jockey from Buttevant and a jockey from Doneraile would be fighting out a furious finish at the world’s greatest jumping festival.

It was Buttevant’s Shane Fitzgerald on Gordon Elliott’s Commander Of Fleet who finally triumphed in Wednesday’s Coral Cup by a short head from Doneraile’s Darragh O’Keeffe on Martin Brassil’s Fastorslow. Fitzgerald turned professional last year while O’Keeffe, conditional champion two years ago, is third in the Irish Jockeys Championship.

Both are immensely promising, as is young Wexford jockey Sean O’Keeffe who rode a superb race to win Friday’s Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle on The Nice Guy for Mullins, but their ride to the top promises to be a bumpy one. A jump jockey’s life can seem like a literal crash course in the art of treating triumph and disaster just the same.

Rachael Blackmore’s glorious week also included two heavy falls in the first two days and leading jockey of the Festival, Paul Townend, had the nightmarish experience of falling at the last fence when Galopin Des Champs was strolling to victory in Thursday’s Turners Novices’ Chase.

No matter how good they are it’s never plain sailing for these bravest and noblest of all athletes.

Expand Close Danny Mullins celebrates with Flooring Porter Syndicate member Kerril Creaven. Photo: Molly Darlington/Reuters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Danny Mullins celebrates with Flooring Porter Syndicate member Kerril Creaven. Photo: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Joy and Magic

No victory epitomised the spirit of Cheltenham better than that of Flooring Porter in the Stayers’ Hurdle on St Patrick’s Day. Owned by a syndicate of friends from Galway, one of whom commented that the victory “showed you don’t have to be a sheikh to own a Grade One winner,” the two in a row for Gavin Cromwell’s horse prompted celebrations which brought a county final flavour to the Cotswolds. “They’re country people and they’re making sure they’re enjoying it,” said Cromwell. “There won’t be a f***ing cow milked for a week,” exulted one happy punter to give ITV Racing a fit of the vapours.

Cheltenham will always have a special place in the affections of Irish people. In a local bookies this year I met an old acquaintance. A hard working family man and one of the nicest people you could meet who had just recovered from major surgery and was happy to be once more having a few bets and enjoying the racing. He too epitomises the spirit of the Festival.

After two years of Covid and with horrors unfolding daily in the Ukraine, what a joy it was to embrace the innocent fun and joy of Cheltenham. Journalists might sometimes use martial imagery but sport is the antithesis of war. It’s not a matter of a life and death. It means so much precisely because it doesn’t really matter.

Cheltenham never seemed more welcome than it did this year. Let’s cherish and be grateful for these four magical days.