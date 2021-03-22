‘Follow your dreams’- Ireland Cheltenham hero Rachael Blackmore’s message for young girls

Jockey Rachael Blackmore with the 'Ruby Walsh Trophy' after being confirmed as the leading jockey at the Cheltenham Racing Festival. Photo by: Hugh Routledge/Sportsfile

Ireland’s Cheltenham hero Rachael Blackmore has encouraged young riders to follow their dreams, as she never imagined making it as far as she has.

The 31-year-old has been dubbed the ‘Queen of Cheltenham’ after winning six races, becoming the first female jockey to claim a Champion Hurdle and being named the leading jockey at the coveted festival.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland today, the Tipperary jockey said: “When I was in pony club I never thought I could be a Rachel Blackmore.

Read More

“So, I think for all of them [young riders] they should just dream however they want to, it can be achieved.

“If you work hard and you get the opportunities anything can happen.”

Ms Blackmore has previously said she believes gender is irrelevant when it comes to racing, but said she is lucky to be in a sport where “gender isn’t an issue”.

"I suppose when I came into racing Katie and Nina [Walsh and Carbery] had already broken that barrier for me and they never made a big deal out of it, so I just continued on with their ethos,” she said.

"I feel inside racing it's not a big deal, maybe in the outside world it is but we are very lucky to be involved in a sport where gender isn’t an issue or made any deal about, so I’m very grateful for racing in that sense.”

The Tipperary native grew up on a dairy farm and her love of horses began here at a very young age.

"I grew up on a farm surrounded by ponies and my parents trucked me and my brother and sister around the country to pony club events and hunting,” she said.

“I always loved horses and ponies, they have given me some of the best days of my life.”

When asked if she is ever fearful while riding horses that are racing at incredible speeds, Ms Blackmore said “no”, and if a jockey does think this way, it probably shouldn’t be their job.

"I think if you’re a jokey and you’re thinking about what could go wrong it's probably time to not be a jockey as your profession,” she said.

"Being fearful is not something you can have on your brain when you are doing our job.”

She is currently in quarantine following her trip back from the UK and said she is looking forward to watching the races back on TV — especially her race with Honeysuckle.

"Honeysuckle is so special, she is unbeaten, she is a Champion Hurdle,” Ms Blackmore said.

“That was a massive moment for me to win a race like a Champion Hurdle — as that race is at the pinnacle of our sport.”

Read More

Online Editors