Flamboyant hotelier parties in Cheltenham after ‘best day of his life’ with the Real Whacker

Owner of The Real Whacker, David Mann (left), celebrates with jockey Sam Twiston-Davies after their victory in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase on day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Wednesday March 15, 2023.

FLAMBOYANT hotelier Davy Mann is used to turning heads.

He did so again today in a red pin stripesuit – but this time as a Cheltenham winning horse owner on “the best day of his life”.

The Real Whacker might technically have been “a British win” – but he was quickly claimed by the jubilant Irish crowd celebrating in the Winner’s Enclosure after a photo finish in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase on the second day of the festival.

“It’s not too often I’m stuck for words,” said Mann, overcome with emotion. He grew up with trainer Paddy Neville – who has been based in the North of England for the past 18 months.

“My heart is pounding…I’m shocked. I can’t believe we’re after having this winner. This is the best day of my life. I’m so happy for myself, Paddy Neville and the other owners,” he said.

“I’m not myself but this is unreal.”

Mann said “It’s a dream come true. To come here in November and have a winner was unreal. Back New Years day and do it but everyone knows the king of the crop is the big festival meeting.”

He said Paddy was one of his best friends growing up and that he has brought this horse to have three winners in Cheltenham. “A win in the festival, it’s a dream come true. I’ve been coming here over 20 years and I just never thought we were going to have a day like this.”

“Everyone says he is a brilliant jumper but my heart was in my mouth at every fence. Every fence and that is the gossip honest truth.”

Asked where the party is tonight he said: “I don’t know but we’re definitely going partying. We’ll have a few here in the Owners and Trainers and then we could be anywhere after that.”