Elliott on road to redemption

Meath trainer only has eyes for more winners as he returns to Cheltenham a year after his world fell apart

Gordon Elliott watches as Tiger Roll walks by at Cullentra House Stables. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post Expand
Tiger Roll and Jack Madden at Gordon Elliott&rsquo;s yard Expand
Tiger Roll is Elliott&rsquo;s best chance of repaying Michael O&rsquo;Leary as &lsquo;the people&rsquo;s horse&rsquo; bids for history Expand
Delta Work and Karl Miller Expand

Michael Verney

Had the cherry picker attending to electrical wires on the road outside Gordon Elliott’s home been spotted there 12 months previously, one might have assumed that it was a creative photographer trying to get a snap of the disgraced Meath trainer.

That infamous picture of Elliott sitting astride a dead horse on his gallops turned the Cullentra handler’s world upside down. His training licence was suspended and a €15,000 fine dished out, as he was forced to run for cover amid a media frenzy.

