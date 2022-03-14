Elliott on road to redemption

Had the cherry picker attending to electrical wires on the road outside Gordon Elliott’s home been spotted there 12 months previously, one might have assumed that it was a creative photographer trying to get a snap of the disgraced Meath trainer.

That infamous picture of Elliott sitting astride a dead horse on his gallops turned the Cullentra handler’s world upside down. His training licence was suspended and a €15,000 fine dished out, as he was forced to run for cover amid a media frenzy.

Subsequent Cheltenham Festival winners Sir Gerhard and Quilixios left his Meath yard for pastures new, along with his pride and joy, Envoi Allen, and a handful of others as Cheveley Park Stud severed its links to leave his glittering career in ruins.

Here was a self-made man with no racing background – son of a panel beater and a housewife – who had reached dizzying heights at the top of the National Hunt game only to see his empire come crumbling down in devastating fashion.

Rallied

Denise ‘Sneezy’ Foster took the reins at his Longwood base, with Cheltenham one of her first ports of call, while Elliott’s nearest and dearest rallied around him as he watched the four days at the Cotswolds from afar in “different places every day”.

Elliott’s purpose-built communal area would normally be the prime location where he watches racing – although that’s rare as he attends meetings if at all possible – but that had constant reminders of exactly what he was missing out on.

Trophies and silverware are everywhere you look, be it Don Cossack’s 2016 Gold Cup success or Tiger Roll’s back-to-back Aintree Grand National exploits and it can’t have have been easy to watch on as six Festival winners slipped through his grasp.

Elliott gazed at the television in a blur as his extraordinary tally of 32 Festival winners – built up in only a decade – stalled and were it not for ‘that picture’ he would have wound up as Irish Independent leading trainer for a third time.

That was a “heartbreaking” experience, but it was during the most challenging of times that Elliott started to “realise what support I had” and the seeds for his triumphant second coming were sown there and then.

Mecca

The 44-year-old returns to the Festival over the coming days as he reacquaints himself with the racing Mecca where his star has soared to extraordinary heights, but nothing will replace the feeling of his first official day back on the job.

September 11 is a date etched in history forever for a multitude of reasons, but it also holds even more significance in Elliott’s life, as that was when he was welcomed back into an Irish racecourse with open arms.

He wasn’t sure what reception awaited him, but a low-key flat card was the perfect site for his relaunch.

“Probably going to Punchestown on the 11th of September when I came back after a six-month suspension,” Elliott says when asked if he has ever looked forward to a race meeting more than his Festival comeback.

“To come back and see everyone in Irish racing, I’ve always had a good relationship with everyone and to go back racing like that and meet people, shake their hands, for people to welcome you back.

“Going to Cheltenham, the hairs stand on the back of your neck but going racing that day, hair stood on the back of my neck for different reasons. I was nervous, everything. Cheltenham is different, you love going there but getting back to Punchestown that day was very special.

“I knew everyone was going to be there, most of the journalists were going to be there. For the wrong reason they wanted to see me. I went to Sligo a few days later and people clapping you back into the parade ring was special.”

Elliott endured a fair few kicks while he was down, but there were also plenty there to pick him up and the whole ordeal has softened him.

Only those closest to him know exactly what he went through and the roller-coaster of emotions which he experienced, but there’s a maturity to him now as he greets the Irish media with open arms before heading back to the Cotswolds again.

One trait that will never dim, however, is his unquenchable thirst for winners and the future is all that’s on his mind ahead of the biggest week in the jumps calendar.

“I want to look forward and not look back, we’ve regrouped,” he says.

“We have a great bunch of staff behind us and I want to look into the future and not into the past. All I want to do is train winners and keep going.

“I’m going to look ahead and say nothing, I want to look forward. There’s a lot worse things happening in the world at the minute.

“A moment of stupidity is the only thing I can say about it, I just want to look forward and keep going,” adds Elliott.

No horse sums up Elliott’s rapid rise back through the ranks better than Galvin, which started off the season as an English Grand National candidate but has rocketed through the ranks and is now second favourite for the Gold Cup after his epic Savills Chase success over Christmas.

Rebuilding

While Elliott predicted a “rebuilding” mission this season after his time out, he always had the confidence that he could hit the ground running and resume his place as heir apparent to the mighty Willie Mullins in jump racing’s pecking order.

And he hasn’t disappointed, with 123 domestic winners already on the board this year and nearly €2 million already accumulated in prize money.

His biggest team, in or around 65 horses, will make an attack on Prestbury Park and it’s all about winners of any description this time around as Elliott bids to repay those who kept faith with him in his darkest hour.

The faith of Gigginstown House Stud, powered by Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary, has never wavered, along with that of Bective Stud’s Noel and Valerie Moran. Winners are the only currency which Elliott wishes to reward them with.

“There’s no point in running in a Grade One and finishing fifth when I could run in a handicap and win it. I want to get back,” he says.

“Michael’s string isn’t as large as it was and I want to train winners for him. He’s been a massive part of my career and if I could repay him with a winner I’d be very happy.”

Tiger Roll is his best chance of paying back O’Leary as ‘the people’s horse’ bids for a slice of Cheltenham history with his sixth Festival success – to equal Quevega’s record – and Elliott feels that the 12-year-old will “take all the beating” as he chases a fourth Cross Country Chase win.

“There’s only one place I care about winning with him and that’s Cheltenham,” he says ahead of what could be his final start. “His run the last day was as good or bad as his run in the Boyne Hurdle last year and everyone then said he’d no chance.

“Around that place (Cheltenham), he’s just different. He’s getting old, but if he can turn up even 80 percent in the form that he has the last few years, then he’ll take all the beating. To bring a horse like him back year after year is special. He’s a character too, he’s a favourite and to go back and win this year would be brilliant.”

Contenders

Elliott houses eight favourites for this year’s bonanza, with two live Champion Hurdle contenders in Teahupoo and Zanahiyr as well as Triumph Hurdle fancies Pied Piper and Fil Dor. Ginto (Ballymore), Minella Crooner (Albert Bartlett) and Riviere D’etel (Arkle) are other leading Festival candidates.

That’s not to mention a stellar team of handicappers as always – 14 of his Festival victories have been in that sphere – and it’s only a matter of time before he hits that famous winners’ enclosure once again amid a cacophony of sound.

Some may have tried to write him out of Cheltenham history last year, but he is primed to bounce back with a bang this year.

“If you asked me this time last year would I be in this position now, I’d have said no but that just shows the team I have behind me,” he says.

Elliott has made a habit of ripping up the script throughout his trail-blazing career and with the bit firmly between his teeth and old pal Davy Russell firmly by his side again after an injury nightmare, another chapter is only just beginning.