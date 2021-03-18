Dominant Irish retain Prestbury Cup with nine races to spare

Danny Mullins riding Flooring Porter celebrate after winning The Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle during day three of the Cheltenham Festival

There was a time when the Irish ‘Banker of the Week’ was often the sole hope of an entire nation at the Cheltenham Festival but that tag doesn’t carry quite as much weight in the modern day as Ireland secured yet another Prestbury Cup this afternoon with nine races to spare.

The Shunter powered up the hill to snaffle the spoils in the 15:40, Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase for trainer Emmet Mullins, owner Paul Byrne and 20-year-old jockey Jordan Gainford.

Not only did they secure a £100,000 bonus in the process, having doubled up in Kelso last time out, they also secured the Prestbury Cup for Ireland for the second straight year and a fifth time in the last six festivals.

Irish domination has become something of a given at Cheltenham in recent times with Mullins, Elliott and De Bromhead always leading the way with their star-studded travelling parties.

This year has been no different. So far, it’s been Henry De Bromhead ahead of the pack in the race for Top Trainer with Willie Mullins and now Denise ‘Sneezy’ Foster following suit to propel Ireland to another Prestbury Cup.

First launched in 2014, the Prestbury Cup was keenly contested at first, with Britain claiming the first two renewals before Ireland tasted success for the first time in 2016.

19-9 was the biggest margin of victory enjoyed by the Irish in 2017 but this could be the year when they break that 20-winner mark for the first time ever.

When you consider that in 1989, Ireland came away from the festival without a single victory, it really is quite astonishing what’s unfolding before our eyes at Prestbury Park.

Fast-forward 32 years, the lead stands at 17-3 heading into the final day’s racing and with Irish trainers holding the current favourites in the market for all seven races tomorrow, you’d be a brave man or woman to back against them hitting that 20-winner mark.

Appreciate It started the week off in dream fashion for Willie Mullins in the Supreme but after Shishkin and Vintage Clouds claimed the honours in the Arkle and the Ultima respectively, Britain led 2-1.

Honeysuckle’s Champion Hurdle win turned the tide in Ireland’s favour though and since then, only Sky Pirate (Grand Annual) and Chantry House (Marsh) have broken the trend and added to the British tally.

Her rider, Rachael Blackmore, heads the British on her own with a tally of five winners following subsequent successes on Bob Olinger (Ballymore), Sir Gerhard (Champion Bumper), Allaho (Ryanair) and Tellmesomethinggirl (Mares Novices’ Hurdle).

The Shunter, as noted, was the one who secured the spoils and following his success, De Bromhead and Foster trained mares Tellmesomethinggirl and Mount Ida rubbed further salt into the wounds notching victories 16 and 17.

Zanahiyr, the long-time market leader for the Triumph Hurdle is first-up to try and add to that tally tomorrow, while Ganapathi (County Hurdle), Fakiera (Albert Bartlett), Al Boum Photo (Gold Cup), Billaway (Hunters’ Chase), Elimay (Mares Chase) and Gentleman De Mee (Martin Pipe) are all well fancied to hit the frame thereafter.

We really are witnessing a golden era in Irish jumps racing, one which shows no signs of abating any time soon. Now, it’s over to you Zanahiyr.

Online Editors