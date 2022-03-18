| 1.5°C Dublin

Day 4 preview: Tornado Flyer can brew up a Gold Cup storm and represents great each-way value for Willie Mullins

Good shout: Tornado Flyer has flown under the radar for Team Mullins up to this point. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Michael Verney

It’s the highlight of the Festival and this year’s Gold Cup doesn’t disappoint, as the first three home 12 months ago renew acquaintances, with defending champion Minella Indo out to become a dual winner.

Henry de Bromhead had the 1-2 last year and runner-up A Plus Tard bids to go one better under Rachael Blackmore, while Willie Mullins’s two-time winner Al Boum Photo tries to regain the blue riband once again.

