Day 4 preview: Tornado Flyer can brew up a Gold Cup storm and represents great each-way value for Willie Mullins

It’s the highlight of the Festival and this year’s Gold Cup doesn’t disappoint, as the first three home 12 months ago renew acquaintances, with defending champion Minella Indo out to become a dual winner.

Henry de Bromhead had the 1-2 last year and runner-up A Plus Tard bids to go one better under Rachael Blackmore, while Willie Mullins’s two-time winner Al Boum Photo tries to regain the blue riband once again.

Throw Gordon Elliott’s Savills Chase winner Galvin and Mullins’s King George hero Tornado Flyer into the mix and a formidable Irish challenge looks set to land the Gold Cup for the sixth time in seven years.

Read More

1.30 Grade One JCB Triumph Hurdle (4yo) 2m179yds

This looks like a duel between Mullins and Elliott, with Vauban and Pied Piper colliding again. The latter won the first clash at Punchestown and Elliott’s four-year-old backed that up with a brilliant Grade Two success over course and distance.

Vauban went one better when scoring at Grade One level next time out and it will take something special to stop that pair. Mullins’s charge handed Fil Dor – Elliott’s comprehensive Grade Two winner – his first defeat but Cullentra’s second string cannot be discounted today either.

Mullins’s strong supporting cast includes Grade Three winner Icare Allen and Il Etait Temps, the French recruit which ran a cracker when third in a Grade One behind Vauban on his Irish debut.

Milton Harris’s dual Grade Two winner Knight Salute already holds a victory over Porticello and they look the best of the home team, but Pied Piper can come calling for Elliott.

Verdict: Pied Piper can be on song for Jack Kennedy.

2.10 Grade Three McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle 2m179yds

There has been just one winning favourite in the past decade so value is sought, and the Peter Fahey-trained Suprise Package could be flung in despite a 5lb penalty for Saturday’s impressive Imperial Cup success.

The word on the street is that State Man was Mullins’s Supreme horse at the start of the season and the five-year-old has bounced back in style after falling on his hurdling debut at Christmas and is totally unexposed under Paul Townend.

Dan Skelton has won three of the last six renewals so Greatwood Hurdle winner West Cork commands plenty of respect along with long-priced stablemates Stepney Causeway and Faivoir, while Brian Ellison’s Cormier is in the form of his life after landing the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso 13 days ago.

Elliott’s Top Bandit is four from five this season – including when winning here in October – and commands respect, but Colonel Mustard could be the one to propel Lorna Fowler into the big time.

The seven-year-old chased home Sir Gerhard and Three Stripe Life in a Grade One at Leopardstown and that form could hardly have worked out any better. Conor Orr’s mount can succeed on his handicap debut.

Verdict: Colonel Mustard can solve the County Hurdle puzzle.

2.50 Grade One Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle 2m7f213yds

Elliott is yet to win this contest but he holds leading claims, with Ginto sidestepping the Ballymore for this stamina-sapping test.

The six-year-old landed a Grade One at Naas last time out over a shorter trip but there is nothing to suggest that three miles will not be to his liking given his imposing physique and the scope for further improvement.

Just one winning favourite has scored in the past decade but Henry Daly’s Hillcrest vies for market leader with Ginto after a brilliant display in a Haydock Grade Two – and he is high on the shortlist.

Mullins saddles four, with Minella Cocooner already a Grade One winner after an enterprising ride at Leopardstown while The Nice Guy was ultra-impressive at Naas.

John McConnell trained the third in this last year and course winner Bardenstown Lad is no back number, while Dermot Weld’s Falcon Eight must be respected despite his jumping inexperience, with the 2021 Chester Cup bringing serious Flat form to the table.

Good Time Jonny has gone through the handicapping route and landed a valuable pot at the Dublin Racing Festival, which will leave Tony Martin’s seven-year-old in prime shape to make a solid each-way play.

Verdict: Ginto can confirm his class at this trip under Kennedy.

3.30 Group One Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup 3m2f70yds

Minella Indo fended off A Plus Tard in last year’s renewal and the De Bromhead pair are expected to be heavily involved in the finish again.

As was the case last year, Minella Indo comes here out of form but his Festival record of 1-2-1 surely gives him an outstanding chance once again under Robbie Power.

There are doubts in some quarters about whether A Plus Tard is a true stayer, but last year’s race was run at a ferocious gallop and that is unlikely to be the case this year.

Rachael Blackmore’s mount dazzled in the Betfair Chase on his seasonal debut before being just touched off when bidding for a repeat in the Savills, and the eight-year-old lost little in defeat with huge claims once again.

Should he prevail, De Bromhead will become the first Irish trainer to win the Gold Cup in successive seasons with two different horses. Galvin got the better of him last time out and Elliott’s charge has continued to improve at a rate of knots this season.

He landed the National Hunt Chase here last year and the eight-year-old will definitely be staying on up the Hill, but whether he has the class to land the blue riband remains to be seen, especially given his short odds.

Al Boum Photo is back for more having finished third last year, but his lack of fluency over fences is worrying – as well as his advancing years at 10 – and stablemate Tornado Flyer may be the best of Mullins’s trio.

The eight-year-old has flown in completely under the radar, despite landing the King George in good style at Christmas, when Danny Mullins, who is on board again, timed his run to perfection. He is unexposed at this type of trip and represents the each-way value.

Protektorat leads the English challenge for the Skeltons and the seven-year-old looked brilliant at Aintree on his last start in early December, but this is a different kettle of fish, while Venetia Williams’s Royale Pagaille is unlikely to be up to this.

Verdict: Tornado Flyer (e/w) can make the frame for Team Mullins.

4.10 St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase 3m2f70yds

Billaway is twice a runner-up in this contest and only missed out by a whisker last year. Patrick Mullins is back in the plate this time around, but it’s hard to justify his short odds after previous reversals.

It Came To Pass, the 2020 winner, is back again but his form has tailed off somewhat, while Paul Nicholls’s Bob And Co was going well when unseating in this 12 months ago.

The 11-year-old went on to narrowly defeat Billaway at Punchestown, while his seasonal return was pretty encouraging after nine months off as the exuberant David Maxwell bids for his first Festival winner, and Nicholls’s fifth success in this contest.

Elliott’s Mighty Stowaway is not out of this under Jamie Codd, based on the best of his form, but this looks like it’s between the market leaders – and young gun Winged Leader may be the one to get the job done.

David Christie’s eight-year-old, a prolific point-to-point winner, looked better than ever when beating Billaway at Thurles in January, and Brian O’Neill’s mount can come home best.

Verdict: Winged Leader can gun down his older rivals.

4.50 Grade Two Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase 2m4f127yds

With a Festival record of 2-1-2, Concertista has obvious claims under Townend, with Mullins’s eight-year-old taking well to fences having notched back-to-back chase victories.

She is inexperienced over fences compared to many of her rivals, though, while stablemate Elimay was just touched off in this race 12 months ago and holds leading claims.

She hasn’t performed to that level so far this season, however, and Mount Ida rates a big danger having coasted home a comfortable winner of the Kim Muir last year, despite not jumping right throughout.

If that is rectified, then she is a big player for Elliott and Russell, but that’s a big if and a chance is taken on the Joseph O’Brien-trained Scarlet And Dove, as she returns to her ideal trip under Bryan Cooper.

The stamina demands of the Thyestes proved beyond her scope last time out but she has performed well against her own sex at this trip and hasn’t much to find on Mount Ida as the eight-year-old tackles Cheltenham for the first time.

Verdict: Scarlet And Dove is the each-way value under Cooper.

5.30 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle 2m4f56yds

No favourite has obliged in the Festival finale over the past decade, but that may be ready to change.

Last year’s runner-up Langer Dan is back for more for the Skelton brothers, having chased home the brilliant Galopin Des Champs here 12 months ago and the six-year-old carries just 2lbs more on this occasion, with Lorcan Williams again in the plate.

He finished well clear of the rest last year and can go one better, having miraculously been dropped 3lbs after a pipe opener last month.

There are several interesting novice hurdlers from the Elliott (six) and Mullins (two) yards, which have won this contest five times in the last eight years.

Mullins’s Adamantly Chosen got off the mark over hurdles in superb style at the third time of asking last month and is open to huge improvement, while Elliott’s Hollow Games and Chemical Energy deserve a lot of respect.

The latter has been kept fresh for this having scored at Fairyhouse in November and rates a big challenger under Festival-winning rider Shane Fitzgerald, but Langer Dan can go one better.

Verdict: Langer Dan can make amends 12 months later.