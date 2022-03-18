| 1.5°C Dublin

Danny Mullins’ magic floors rivals as ‘Porter’ retains Stayers’ crown

Gavin Cromwell comes good on the big occasion yet again as former farrier continues to soar 

Jockey Danny Mullins is lifted in celebration by connections of Flooring Porter, including Kerril Creaven, left, and James Skehill, second from left, after winning the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Michael Verney

Few will ever forget the iconic image of Jonjo O’Neill hoisting Tony Mullins aloft in the minutes that followed Dawn Run’s epic Cheltenham Gold Cup success in 1986 and history repeated itself for his son Danny amid extraordinary scenes at the Cotswolds yesterday.

Mullins was carried shoulder-high around the Cheltenham parade ring having worked the oracle from the front once again aboard Flooring Porter (4/1) as Gavin Cromwell’s charge landed successive Stayers’ Hurdle victories to set off a flood of emotion.

