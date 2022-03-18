Danny Mullins’ magic floors rivals as ‘Porter’ retains Stayers’ crown

Few will ever forget the iconic image of Jonjo O’Neill hoisting Tony Mullins aloft in the minutes that followed Dawn Run’s epic Cheltenham Gold Cup success in 1986 and history repeated itself for his son Danny amid extraordinary scenes at the Cotswolds yesterday.

Mullins was carried shoulder-high around the Cheltenham parade ring having worked the oracle from the front once again aboard Flooring Porter (4/1) as Gavin Cromwell’s charge landed successive Stayers’ Hurdle victories to set off a flood of emotion.

Members of the Flooring Porter Syndicate, as well many more of their sizeable bandwagon, including Galway All-Ireland SHC winners Aidan Harte and James Skehill, turned the winner’s enclosure into a mosh pit to honour a special horse.

Few could have predicted what would follow for the son of Yeats after he was purchased for €5,000 – he was spotted on a Facebook ad when some of Cromwell’s horses were being prepared for the sales – but that’s the beauty of racing.

“You don’t have to be a Sheikh to win a Grade One!” part-owner Ned Hogarty proudly declared after Mullins led from pillar to post and never saw another rival on the quirky but brilliant seven-year-old.

The black and white colours were everywhere you looked as Cromwell – the quiet man of racing – hailed a “freak of a horse” which became the first Irish back-to-back winner of the three-mile hurdling showpiece since the great Galmoy (1987-’88) after a faultless jumping display.

“That was magical. He is a freak of a horse. What a ride. Danny was very cool coming down the hill. He stacked them up, he knew he had plenty of horse. It was just brilliant. He’s not much to look at but my God he’s some engine,” Cromwell beamed.

The farrier turned fairytale-maker has now landed four Grade One contests in as many years at the Festivals – including Espoir D’allen’s 2019 Champion Hurdle triumph and Vanillier’s Albert Bartlett win last year – while Mullins’ star continues to soar after a record-breaking season.

King George success with Tornado Flyer was supplemented with Grade One victory aboard Minella Cocooner, but this was another one of his finest hours in the saddle, as the nerveless rider showed that ice-cool blood runs through his veins once again.

The 28-year-old now has 17 Grade One victories – none of them aboard favourites – as he continues to illustrate a remarkable judgment of pace and timing from the front.

“He’s so good on those frontrunners and he seems to have a serious clock in his head and he’s a real horseman. It’s plain to see that Flooring Porter hasn’t been straightforward but he’s just bonded with him straight away,” Cromwell said.

As for Hogarty, he reckons they might have “the new Big Buck’s” on their hands as ‘there’s only one Flooring Porter’ rang out across Prestbury Park to the tune of ‘Walking in a Winter Wonderland’.

“We’d a tough year,” Hogarty said on Ireland’s national day. “If anyone told me last year he wouldn’t win again until now I’d not have believed them. The horse was due it, we were due it, the parish was due it and the country was due it! We’ll celebrate with a few pints on Paddy’s Day.”

The opening Turners Novices’ Chase was built as a Grade One duel for the ages, but it never materialised as Galopin Des Champs (5/6 favourite) ran Bob Olinger (6/5) ragged. It didn’t lack for drama, however.

Paul Townend was 12 lengths ahead on Galopin Des Champs approaching the last fence only for the six-year-old’s legs to give way on landing as Rachael Blackmore ran out a fortuitous winner, with Busselton 40 lengths back in second as Joseph O’Brien’s five-year-old pocketed nearly €50,000 for his troubles.

Winning trainer Henry de Bromhead nearly had to be reminded to celebrate while admitting that “I didn’t think I’d ever see anyone do that to Bob”. A wind issue may be the reason for his off-colour display, with Blackmore adamant that he is still a future Gold Cup contender.

“It’s a weird feeling but this is one of the best horses in the yard and I’m not too disheartened because I know it wasn’t the true Bob today. I think he’s a Gold Cup horse, I know that wasn’t the true Bob, for whatever reason I don’t know, but we’re lucky to have him,” Blackmore said.

The winner remained unchanged at 14/1 for next year’s Gold Cup but Galopin Des Champs – now as short as 3/1 favourite for the blue riband – walked away unscathed with Mullins hailing him as a “special horse” which he thinks could go on to achieve great things.

“I’m very pleased with the performance and I suppose we’re getting used to horses falling at the last around here – first of all Adamant Approach and then Annie Power and Benie Des Dieux,” Mullins said.

“It’s disappointing, but we have a sound jockey and a sound horse and we live to fight another day – and I’m sure we’ve been on the other end of the scale as well. It’s tough, but it looks like we could have a very special on horse on our hands.”

Davy Russell was another to suffer some heartache as the 42-year-old was stood down by the racecourse doctor for his final two rides of the day after a bruising fall from the Gordon Elliott-trained Conflated (7/1) in the Grade One Ryanair Chase.

The Cork jockey was also brought down from Elliott’s Sassy Yet Classy (9/1) in the preceding Pertemps Final – won in thrilling fashion by Hughie Morrison’s Third Wind (25/1) by a neck under Tom O’Brien – but he is “fully expected” to be passed fit to partner Galvin in today’s Gold Cup.

The British narrowed the gap to one after three days of action – the Irish lead 11-10 – with course specialist Coole Cody (22/1) running away with the Plate by six-and-a-half lengths for Evan Williams and Adam Wedge.

The Grade Two Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle went the way of Dorset trainer Harry Fry, but there was a strong Cork connection as Jonathan Burke steered Love Envoi (15/2) home in front in the colours of the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate.

‘It’s great to get a winner on the board,” Burke said of his first Festival success. “And for Noel Fehily too, who was very good to me when I first came over. I’ve been placed here before and this was something I always wanted to do.

“I got a bit carried away coming back in, but I suppose it was understandable. I’d a lot of confidence in her, I was happy going out that she was the best of the English mares. Now we knows she’s the best of both.”

There was also a surprise in the finale as Venetia Williams bagged her second winner this week, with Lucy Turner steering Chambard (40/1) to a decisive victory in the Kim Muir.