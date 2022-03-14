Crossing the line with Flooring Porter last year was an exceptional feeling

How did you get started in racing?

My parents were always involved in horses. My mother Mags was a champion lady rider, my father Tony was a champion jockey so I’m trying to follow in their footsteps but I’ve a long way to go.

What is your favourite race track and why?

Leopardstown is probably one of the fairest tracks in Ireland, usually the best horse wins and I’ve had some great days there.

Who is your favourite horse and why?

Felix Yonger was a horse that meant a lot to me, I won the Grade One Punchestown Champion Chase on him in 2015. It was probably at a time when I was at a crossroads in my career and that’s one that sticks out. I’ve had plenty of good days since then thankfully, but you never know – it mightn’t have all happened without him.

What is your favourite Cheltenham Festival memory?

Crossing the line on Flooring Porter last year to win the Stayers’ Hurdle, that feeling was exceptional. From the top of the hill I was pretty confident that I’d win so I had a few minutes to prepare for it. The winner meant a lot to me.

What’s your favourite Festival race?

The Champion Chase is a great race. Two-mile chasers at top speed, that’s a fantastic race and always throws up a great spectacle.

Who’s your sporting hero?

Tiger Woods’ resilience is something a lot of people look up to. He’s had good days and bad and went from being the best in the world to nobody wanting to know who he was to coming back to win major championships. Even though I’m not a big golf fan, what he achieved in his comeback was something special.

Name an opponent or rival you especially admire and why?

JJ Slevin. We’d sit together a good bit at the races and he’s always good fun. He has a fantastic outlook on life and a very good rider to go with it.

What’s your racing ambition? Do you have one?

I don’t particularly set myself any targets, but I’ve been lucky enough to ride a lot of good horses and win some of the biggest races in the calendar and if I could work my way through plenty more of those high-profile races it’d be fantastic.

Name your dream racing trio (jockey/trainer/owner)?

Ruby Walsh would be the jockey anyway. Paul Hennessy would be the trainer, we always have good craic and I’ve have a few good days with him. My mother Mags is the dream owner, she’s the most straight forward owner that I get to ride for.



If you could change something about racing, what would it be?

I don’t think there’s a whole lot that needs to be changed, but I’d love to see the general public more engaged with racing as a product and the adrenaline side of the sport rather than seeing it as something to bet on.

If you could be associated with one horse in training, who would it be and why?

I would love to ride Honeysuckle, she looks to be untouchable.

If you could relive one racing occasion, what would it be and why?

I had a double one day in Galway for both my mother and my father at the October meeting in 2014, that was an important day. I think it was on Mumbo Bay for my mother and Battling Boru for my father. I was only after being sacked a couple of weeks before it so they were putting me back on the road again.

One horse that you think could be a future superstar?

I think Jonbon is very good and the Irish horses will do well to beat him in the Supreme.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be? Doesn’t have to be about racing.

I’d love to be able to relax more and switch off in general. I like the fact that I stay busy and I keep myself going all the time, laziness is probably one of my pet hates but in the downtime, sometimes I get a bit antsy if I’m doing nothing.

What’s your most treasured possession (racing or otherwise)?

My attitude, I hope I never lose my attitude towards life and my positivity.

Who’s your favourite jockey of all time? Why?

Ruby. He was exceptional. I was lucky enough to grow up in his presence and ride with him many a time, I learned so much from watching him and asking for advice.

Who would your three dream dinner guests be? (Doesn’t have to be racing) What venue would you choose?

They say never meet your heroes and stick to your friends, I’d go with David Mullins, Kieran Stokes and Martin Harley. The venue would be somewhere in South Africa on a safari location far away from the hustle and bustle of life.

What’s your idea of perfect happiness?

Is there such a thing? Remember the movie ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’, happiness is not a place, it’s something you pursue.