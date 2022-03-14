| 5.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Crossing the line with Flooring Porter last year was an exceptional feeling

A quick spin with Danny Mullins

Danny Mullins celebrates after ridding Tornado Flyer to victory in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on St Stephen&rsquo;s Day. Photo: Steven Paston Expand

Close

Danny Mullins celebrates after ridding Tornado Flyer to victory in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on St Stephen&rsquo;s Day. Photo: Steven Paston

Danny Mullins celebrates after ridding Tornado Flyer to victory in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on St Stephen’s Day. Photo: Steven Paston

Danny Mullins celebrates after ridding Tornado Flyer to victory in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on St Stephen’s Day. Photo: Steven Paston

Michael Verney

How did you get started in racing?

My parents were always involved in horses. My mother Mags was a champion lady rider, my father Tony was a champion jockey so I’m trying to follow in their footsteps but I’ve a long way to go.

}

Most Watched

Privacy