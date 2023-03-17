Colm Murphy back in Cheltenham winner’s enclosure for first time in seven years with Impervious

17 March 2023; Winning trainer Colm Murphy, right, is congratulated by former champion jockey AP McCoy after he had sent out Impervious to win the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase during day four of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Impervious battled to a well-earned success in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase, as Colm Murphy returned to the Cheltenham winner’s circle.

The JP McManus-owned seven-year-old found herself locked in a race for the line with Willie Mullins’ Allegorie De Vassy.

Under Brian Hayes, it was Impervious who got her head in front, triumphing to maintain her unbeaten record over fences.

It was a fifth Festival success for Murphy, but the first since Empire Of Dirt in 2016 for the man who saddled Brave Inca to land the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2004 and the Champion Hurdle two years later.

Murphy said: “I’m absolutely delighted, she was very tough, it’s fantastic.

“To be stood here again is one of the reasons I came back (after spell away from training), this is why we all do it. I’m just fortunate enough to have another really good one.

“I’ve always really liked her, right through her bumper and hurdle days. You hope and hope that one day they’ll go and do what she’s just done.

“Looking at that, I would agree that she’d get further if we wanted her to, I’d say we’ve got loads of options with her.

“I actually don’t know if she’ll run again this season. I’d say we’ll get her home, give her a few entries and take it from there.

“I was wearing a lucky shamrock, it’s clearly done the trick.”

Hayes said: “If there’s a man to get one ready for Cheltenham, it’s Colm Murphy. He rides her every day. I have little to do with her, but I saw her do a piece of work last week and Colm couldn’t pull her up. Without saying it I could see that she was flying.

“Colm has done a world of schooling with her, he painted the fences white, he was prepared for everything.

“I think I’ve won five races on her now, she’s a smashing mare, and now I’ve got a Festival win on her.

“This is my first Festival winner, a lot of lads leave here without one, but I’ve got one and it’s amazing.”