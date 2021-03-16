| 6.7°C Dublin

Cheltenham Day Two: Wayne Bailey’s race-by-race guide as Mullins eyes elusive Champion Chase

Trainer has had a number of short-priced horses beaten in Queen Mother Champion Chase

Chacun Pour Soi on the gallops earlier this week at Cheltenham. Photo: David Davies/PA Expand

Wayne Bailey

There are not too many big races left that have eluded Willie Mullins, but despite ten attempts, the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.05) is still missing from his CV.

Finishing seventh in 2017 when priced as low as 2/9, Douvan proved the old adage that there are no certainties in horse racing, leaving Special Tiara to claim the prize for Henry de Bromhead at 11/1.

The previous year, Mullins’ Un De Sceaux was beaten at 4/6, so I’ll refrain from calling Chacun Pour Soi bomb-proof on Wednesday afternoon, but for me he’s the banker of the day and can finally get Mullins’ name in the record books for this race.

