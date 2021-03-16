Cheltenham Day Two: Wayne Bailey’s race-by-race guide as Mullins eyes elusive Champion Chase

There are not too many big races left that have eluded Willie Mullins, but despite ten attempts, the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.05) is still missing from his CV.

Finishing seventh in 2017 when priced as low as 2/9, Douvan proved the old adage that there are no certainties in horse racing, leaving Special Tiara to claim the prize for Henry de Bromhead at 11/1.

The previous year, Mullins’ Un De Sceaux was beaten at 4/6, so I’ll refrain from calling Chacun Pour Soi bomb-proof on Wednesday afternoon, but for me he’s the banker of the day and can finally get Mullins’ name in the record books for this race.

You won’t get very rich backing odds-on horses but his price of 4/5 is definitely a fair reflection of his chances, based on what we’ve seen so far.

Forced to pull out of this race at the 11th hour last year, he’s only been beaten once in seven races since arriving from France – but he’s been exceptional lately, particularly last time out in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown.

If we are to try find negatives, one might be that he’s never raced in Britain before so there are no guarantees he’ll handle the course as well as he handles Irish tracks, but you have to start somewhere, and rated 173, he’s got a good bit in hand on all known form.

Last year’s winner Politologue is expected to go off around 10/1 and is the biggest danger to the bet, despite finishing second to another one of Wednesday’s rivals First Flow in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

I’m sure a lot of doubles will be clicked on Wednesday with Chacun Pour Soi and Monkfish, which is as short as 4/11 but as close as a good thing one can get in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, known to us as the RSA Chase (1.55).

Also trained by Willie Mullins, last year’s Albert Bartlett winner has a perfect record over fences and continues to improve, and while I think it’s very premature, he’s already been mentioned as a Gold Cup horse for 2022.

From one end of the market to the other, Bun Doran gets a speculative each-way bet at 28/1 in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (4.15). While Gordon Elliott’s Chosen Mate won as the 7/2 favourite last year, it’s generally regarded as one of the trickiest races of the Festival to figure out – but the selection was second in this in 2019 off 148, and was also placed here in the Champion Chase last year at a big price of 33/1.

He’s been keeping good company, mostly racing without success in Graded races, but his mark has been on the slide lately and Wednesday’s rating of 150 leaves him in with a chance of a place.

With a rating of 146, Embittered has proved popular in the early betting and will probably go off as favourite around 5/1 for Joseph O’Brien under Champion Hurdle winner Rachael Blackmore.

Wayne Bailey's race-by-race guide to Day Two

1.20

Bob Olinger has claims here for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore – but Paul Nicholls’ Bravemansgame looks like better value at 7/2. He’s completed a hat-trick of wins this season, the most recent being the Grade One Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury back in December. Gaillard Du Mesnil is another for the shortlist.

1.55

The shortest-priced favourite of the day around 4/11, it’s very hard to see past Willie Mullins’ Monkfish, a really exciting seven-year-old which is proven at the course having won the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival last year. Either Eklat De Rire or The Big Breakaway can follow the favourite home in this six-runner field.

2.30

There’s quite a few worth a mention including Grand Roi, Koshari and Craigneiche – but at 12/1, a chance is taken on Nicky Henderson’s Monte Cristo under Daryl Jacob. He’s up 12lbs for his latest win at Kempton, but he looks the type that has more to come, and his trainer has good form in this race with a record four wins.

3.05

Willie Mullins can finally land the Queen Mother Champion Chase with the odds-on Chacun Pour Soi under Paul Townend. He’s yet to race at Cheltenham, which is a possible negative, but there are very few chinks in his form so if he can bring that level to the Festival, he’ll be extremely hard to beat.

3.40

Last year’s winner Easyland can do the double, priced around 5/6. He was beaten here last time out in November, but this has been the target all along and he should be primed. It would be nice to see former winner Tiger Roll run well, but he now has something to prove following five defeats in a row. over various codes.

4.15

In a big-field handicap chase, it’s worth trying to find one each-way, with certain bookmakers offering extra places and other special offers. Runner-up in this a couple of years ago, Bun Doran gets a tentative vote around 28/1 with his handicap mark now back down at a realistic level. Embittered is a very interesting entry for Joseph O’Brien but is a little short in the betting at 5/1.

4.50

With ten wins to his credit, Willie Mullins has dominated this race and it’s no surprise to see stablemates Kilcruit and Sir Gerhard popular in the early markets. Of those, Kilcruit gets the nod around 13/8 having looked something out of the ordinary when winning a bumper at Leopardstown last time.

Stat attack: Cross Country Chase (3.40)

A handicap until 2016, Irish trainers had a stranglehold on the Glenfarclas Chase for many years with 13 of the 16 winners of the race trained in this country. Enda Bolger is top of the list with five wins if we include Josie’s Orders. That one was promoted when first-past-the-post Any Currency was banned after a prohibited substance was detected in a post-race urine test in 2016.

Last year, France-based trainer David Cottin shook things up with Easyland, which was also the youngest ever winner of the race aged six. Easyland, Wednesday’s 5/6 favourite to repeat last year’s win, is trained by JP McManus, who is the most successful owner in the race with seven winners. Three horses have won the race twice: Garde Champetre (2008/2009), Balthazar King (2012/2014), and Tiger Roll (2018/2019).