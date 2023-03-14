| 2.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cheltenham Day Two: Wayne Bailey’s race-by-race guide as Edwardstone looks ready to claim Champion Chase

Grandstand finish: Edwardstone, seen in last year's Festival with Tom Cannon up, is set to give Editeur Du Gite and Energumene a good run in the Queen Mother Champion Chase. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Grandstand finish: Edwardstone, seen in last year's Festival with Tom Cannon up, is set to give Editeur Du Gite and Energumene a good run in the Queen Mother Champion Chase. Photo: Sportsfile

Grandstand finish: Edwardstone, seen in last year's Festival with Tom Cannon up, is set to give Editeur Du Gite and Energumene a good run in the Queen Mother Champion Chase. Photo: Sportsfile

Grandstand finish: Edwardstone, seen in last year's Festival with Tom Cannon up, is set to give Editeur Du Gite and Energumene a good run in the Queen Mother Champion Chase. Photo: Sportsfile

Wayne Bailey

I’ve always loved the Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30), a real test of speed, jumping and accuracy. It’s what proper National Hunt racing is all about.

This year’s renewal is shaping up to be an absolute cracker, with Editeur Du Gite, Edwardstone and Energumene, which finished first, second and third in the Clarence House Chase in that order in January, taking each other on for the winner’s prize of £225,080 (€255,100).

Most Watched

Privacy