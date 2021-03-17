Cheltenham Day Two: Put The Kettle On claims glory for Henry de Bromhead in Champion Chase

Richard Condon on board Heaven Help Us celebrates with his trainer Paul Hennessy after winning the during the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle during day two of the Cheltenham Festival

Put The Kettle On, trained by Henry de Bromhead and ridden by Aidan Coleman, has won the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Earlier, outsider Heaven Help Us was a runaway winner of the Coral Cup.

Young jockey Richard Condon pulled off a perfect front-running ride, with the help of his 7lb claim, to dominate what is traditionally the most competitive of handicaps from start to finish.

Heaven Help Us, trained by Paul Hennessy, was another success for Ireland - clear almost from the outset, but not at a manic pace in such a big field, and well in control at the last when her nearest pursuer Blue Sari came down.

Rachael Blackmore riding Bob Olinger after winning The Ballymore Novices' Hurdle during day two of the Cheltenham Festival. Photo credit: Alan Crowhurst/PA Wire.

Rachael Blackmore riding Bob Olinger after winning The Ballymore Novices' Hurdle during day two of the Cheltenham Festival. Photo credit: Alan Crowhurst/PA Wire.

The 33-1 winner had nine lengths to spare at the line - followed home by Craigneiche, with another outsider Tea Clipper running well to be third, another two and a quarter lengths back.

Meanehile, Monkfish maintained his unbeaten record over fences with a comprehensive success in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham.

A narrow winner of the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at last year’s Festival, the Willie Mullins-trained chestnut was the 1-4 favourite to strike gold in the Cotswolds for a second time, having been faultless in three previous chase starts.

It was not entirely plain sailing for odds-on backers, with The Big Breakaway more than matching Monkfish in the jumping department for much of the three-mile contest, before Paul Townend’s mount displayed his superior class to move clear before the home turn.

The presence of the riderless Eklat De Rire, who unseated Rachael Blackmore earlier in the race, will have had Monkfish’s supporters sweating in the home straight, as would a mistake at the final fence.

But it ultimately made no difference to the result, with the giant seven-year-old galloping up the hill to score by six and a half lengths from Fiddlerontheroof.

Earlier, Rachael Blackmore’s dream Cheltenham Festival continued into the second day as Bob Olinger sprouted wings in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

With the Champion Hurdle already in the bag through Honeysuckle and a top-class book of rides to come through the rest of the week, Blackmore is proving unstoppable.

Harry Cobden tried to dominate from the front at a steady tempo on Bravemansgame and in the early stages the Henry de Bromhead-trained Bob Olinger (6-4 favourite) was keen enough, pulling himself into second position.

As they went down the back straight Bear Ghylls attempted to inject some pace to the race and put pressure on the leader, as Blackmore sat in wait.

Paul Townend was scraping the paint on Gaillard Du Mesnil and did get a little short of room at the second-last, as Blackmore forced her way between Bravemansgame and Bear Ghylls.

But turning in there was only going to be one winner and it was a matter of ‘how far?’. The answer was seven and a half lengths back to Gaillard Du Mesnil.

