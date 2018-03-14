Cheltenham Day Two as it happened: Six Irish winners but unfortunate Ruby Walsh injury takes the gloss off success

What an amazing day for the Irish on Cleeve Hill. Altior's amazing win in the Champion Chase was the only British winner of the day. Samcro, Presenting Percy, Bleu Berry, Tiger Roll, Veneer of Charm and Relegate took the spoils. Ireland will go into the final two days with a 9-5 lead in the Betbright Cup. A double for Willie Mullins and a treble for Gordon Elliott.

