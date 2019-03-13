Cheltenham Day Two as it happened: Four festival wins for amazing Altior and Tiger Roll, four Irish winners

Independent.ie

Four Irish winners today to match the four achieved yesterday. The headlines will rightly belong to Altior and Tiger Roll. Another fantastic day of action.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-day-two-as-it-happened-four-festival-wins-for-amazing-altior-and-tiger-roll-four-irish-winners-37909052.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37910180.ece/cdcab/AUTOCROP/h342/ELTENHAM%20277.jpg