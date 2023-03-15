| 10.3°C Dublin

Cheltenham Day Three: Wayne Bailey’s race-by-race guide as So Scottish looks primed to grab Plate Handicap

Shrewd trainer Emmet Mullins targeting race he won in 2021 with The Shunter

Shishkin, with Nico de Boinville up, in action at Cheltenham in 2022. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Shishkin, with Nico de Boinville up, in action at Cheltenham in 2022. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Wayne Bailey

He may not have the same firepower as his uncle Willie, but trainer Emmet Mullins knows how to get the best out of what he has in his yard, particularly when sending horses to handicaps in Britain.

Indeed, the biggest race of all, the Grand National, is already on the CV, thanks to Noble Yeats in 2022. Since taking out his licence in 2016, Mullins has had 41 runners in British handicaps, with 10 winning and another six placed to make him profitable to back.

