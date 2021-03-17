| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cheltenham Day Three: Wayne Bailey's race-by-race guide as Royal Kahala challenges Mullins' mares

Peter Fahey’s mount looks set to end Closutton trainer’s unbeaten run in race

Roseys Hollow ridden by Mark Walsh racing away from the last to win The Race Displays Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle from Royal Kahala ridden by Kevin Sexton at Fairyhouse last February. Photo: carolinenorris.ie Expand

Close

Roseys Hollow ridden by Mark Walsh racing away from the last to win The Race Displays Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle from Royal Kahala ridden by Kevin Sexton at Fairyhouse last February. Photo: carolinenorris.ie

Roseys Hollow ridden by Mark Walsh racing away from the last to win The Race Displays Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle from Royal Kahala ridden by Kevin Sexton at Fairyhouse last February. Photo: carolinenorris.ie

Roseys Hollow ridden by Mark Walsh racing away from the last to win The Race Displays Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle from Royal Kahala ridden by Kevin Sexton at Fairyhouse last February. Photo: carolinenorris.ie

Wayne Bailey

Established in 2016, the Grade Two Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (4.15) has only gone one way so far, and that’s to Willie Mullins.

We all know how good Mullins is with mares – but winning all five renewals, even if he did have three or four runners per race on average, is highly impressive. It’s not just the obvious ones either, with last year’s winner Concertista behind Minella Melody in the market, and 2019 winner Eglantine Du Seuil a whopping 50/1.

The latter may have been a fluke and hasn’t won a race since, but Concertista proved valuable, winning Graded races in Ireland and almost cost the bookmakers a fortune when second in the mares’ race on Tuesday.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy