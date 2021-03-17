Cheltenham Day Three: Wayne Bailey's race-by-race guide as Royal Kahala challenges Mullins' mares

Established in 2016, the Grade Two Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (4.15) has only gone one way so far, and that’s to Willie Mullins.

We all know how good Mullins is with mares – but winning all five renewals, even if he did have three or four runners per race on average, is highly impressive. It’s not just the obvious ones either, with last year’s winner Concertista behind Minella Melody in the market, and 2019 winner Eglantine Du Seuil a whopping 50/1.

The latter may have been a fluke and hasn’t won a race since, but Concertista proved valuable, winning Graded races in Ireland and almost cost the bookmakers a fortune when second in the mares’ race on Tuesday.

Mullins has a number of entries again this year, the best of which appear to be Hook Up and Gauloise, but I’ve a strong feeling the Closutton maestro may have to give way this year with some very good mares lining up to take on his team including Glens Of Antrim (Jonjo O’Neill), Roseys Hollow (Jonathan Sweeney) and Royal Kahala (Peter Fahey).

Of those named, I’m most keen on Royal Kahala and the 5/1 available on Wednesday evening looks a steal to me. Two lengths behind Roseys Hollow when last seen in a Grade Three at Fairyhouse last month, the selection lost nothing in defeat considering she was conceding weight to each of her rivals.

She managed to come ahead of Gauloise and Mighty Blue, and her previous form reads well with a hat-trick of wins over the winter. The six-year-old has got more to come and can shake things up in this race this afternoon.

You won’t make much money backing Envoi Allen in the opener (1.20) at 8/15, but I’m still really looking forward to watching him add to his remarkable unbeaten run of 11 under rules.

It will be difficult for those involved with Gordon Elliott’s Cullentra House stables to watch this race with Envoi Allen now in the care of Henry de Bromhead, but that’s the way it goes sometimes. I can’t really see any of these worrying Envoi Allen, but Chantry House and Shan Blue each have a good chance of taking one of the places.

I’m a little cautious about backing Min as I’ve lost money on him before but he looks a bit of value around 5/1 for the Ryanair Chase (2.30).

Something looked amiss last time when Patrick Mullins pulled him up after a blunder in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase last time out so he might have something to prove.

But, in fairness, last year’s winner looked good when winning the John Durkan at Punchestown in December and as he gets a bit older, Mullins is becoming selective in what races he’s entered in.

Stablemate Allaho looks the best of the rest under this year’s Cheltenham hero Rachael Blackmore. Aged seven, the Kinloch Brae Chase winner at Thurles has been placed at the Festival in the last two years, and has plenty of room for improvement.

Others not ruled out easily are Imperial Aura and Melon. The former, trained by Kim Bailey, won a novices’ handicap chase here last year and later the 1965 Chase at Ascot, but unseated his rider David Bass in a Grade Two at Kempton.

Melon is another Willie Mullins-trained horse and was disappointing when last of five in the Irish Gold Cup, but he’s placed a number of times at the Cheltenham course so is a danger horse around 7/1.

For a big-priced each-way bet, Kansas City Chief is worth a couple of quid at 50/1 in the Pertemps (1.55).

Race-by-race guide to Day Three

1.20

The banker of the day for many, Envoi Allen is impossible to oppose at 8/15. The recent move from Gordon Elliott’s yard to Henry de Bromhead was not ideal for his preparation – but this is an exceptional animal, which has now won all of his 11 races under rules (three over fences) and a point-to-point.

1.55

Imperial Alcazar, The Bosses Oscar and Champagne Platinum have claims, but I’m taking a chance each-way on a big-priced outsider – Kansas City Chief, around 50/1. He was third in a qualifying handicap here in October at 18/1 off 2lb higher than Thursday’s 126, and jockey Millie Wonnacott’s 5lb claim can help lessen the burden further.

2.30

Last year’s winner Min can be hit-and-miss at times and was disappointing when pulled up in the Dublin Chase after a bad mistake, but the now 10-year-old showed he’s still got what it takes to win at the top level when taking the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase in December. Early odds of 5/1 seem fair, with Allaho the main danger to the bet.

3.05

The 2019 winner Paisley Park attempts to regain his crown following a poor showing last year when seventh at odds of 4/6. He got back on track in the Long Walk Hurdle last time but is a little short at 9/4, and preference is for Denise Foster’s Sire Du Berlais at around 5/1. He has a good record here, winning the Pertemps Final Handicap in 2019 and 2020.

3.40

An open-looking race where a good case could be made for a number of entries, including The Shunter, Farclas, A Wave Of The Sea and Fils D’oudairies. For a bit of value, however, consider Kerry Lee’s Happy Diva each-way at 18/1, which was runner-up last year off a 4lb higher rating.

4.15

Considering his record in the race, all of Willie Mullins’ entries are highly respected, but there may be a changing of the guard this year, and Royal Kahala, which ran a brave race when second in a Grade Three at Fairyhouse while conceding weight all-round, gets the nod from Peter Fahey’s yard at around 5/1.

4.50

Hold The Note and Deise Aba are hard to rule out but Mount Ida might be the one to side with here at around 13/2. A Grade Three winner at Cork in December, she was second in a Grade Two recently and could make an impression at handicap level.

Stat attack: Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle

The Stayers’ Hurdle (3.05) has taken place under various guises since 1912 but the version we know on today goes back to 1972.

It seems a younger set of legs is an advantage here; just one horse aged in double figures has won since 1972, the 11-year-old Crimson Embers in 1986, trained by Fulke Walwyn.

Of the 48 winners, there have been six nine-year-olds, the latest being Solwhit in 2013, but the rest have been aged between six and eight.

The past four winners – Lisnagar Oscar, Paisley Park, Penhill and Nichols Canyon – were aged seven.

This year, four 10-year-olds take their chance, the shortest of which is The Storyteller, around 9/1. There will also be four nine-year-olds, including the favourite Paisley Park.

Big Buck’s is the most successful horse in the race with four consecutive wins from 2009-2012.