Cheltenham Day Three LIVE: Fairytales realised as Paisley Park and Frodon triumph

Independent.ie

Paisley Park is the British banker of the week but can 11-year-old Faugheen lower his colours? The Ryanair Chase looks set to be a cracker too. Follow all the action here from 12.30pm.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-day-three-live-fairytales-realised-as-paisley-park-and-frodon-triumph-37912941.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37913930.ece/87965/AUTOCROP/h342/ELTENHAM%20430.jpg