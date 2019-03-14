Sport Cheltenham

Thursday 14 March 2019

Cheltenham Day Three LIVE: Barry Geraghty gets favourite backers off to a flying start on Defi Du Seuil

Defi Du Seuil ridden by Barry Geraghty (2, centre) on their way to victory in the JLT Novices' Chase during St Patrick's Thursday of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.
Faugheen and Ruby Walsh. Photo: Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Cormac Byrne

Paisley Park is the British banker of the week but can 11-year-old Faugheen lower his colours? The Ryanair Chase looks set to be a cracker too. Follow all the action here from 12.30pm.

 

Online Editors

