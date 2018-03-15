Cheltenham Day Three as it happened: Ireland win six out of seven races to humiliate the home team

For the second day running, Ireland had six winners but this time we also picked up the feature on the card with Willie Mulllins' Penhill winning the Stayers Hurdle in style after a 323-day absense. A double for Willie, a treble for Gordon Elliott, a treble for Davy Russell who rode Balko Des Flos to victory in the Ryanair Chase, Laurina took the breath away in the mares' novice hurdle and Ireland won the Betbright Cup.

