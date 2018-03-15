Sport Cheltenham

Thursday 15 March 2018

Cheltenham Day Three as it happened: Ireland win six out of seven races to humiliate the home team

Laurina ridden by jockey Paul Townend on his way to winning the Trull House Stud Mares Novices' Hurdle during St Patrick's Thursday of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.
Laurina ridden by jockey Paul Townend on his way to winning the Trull House Stud Mares Novices' Hurdle during St Patrick's Thursday of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.
Davy Russell celebrates on The Storyteller after winning the 16:10 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase REUTERS/Darren Staples
The Storyteller ridden by Davy Russell before winning the 16:10 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase REUTERS/Darren Staples
Paul Townend celebrates on Penhill after winning the 15:30 Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle REUTERS/Darren Staples
Balko Des Flos and Davy Russell celebrate winning the Ryanair Chase during St Patrick's Thursday of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.
15 March 2018; Jockey Jack Kennedy celebrates winning the JLT Novices Chase on Shattered Love on Day Three of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Un De Sceaux has stood true all season. Photo: Sportsfile
Cormac Byrne

For the second day running, Ireland had six winners but this time we also picked up the feature on the card with Willie Mulllins' Penhill winning the Stayers Hurdle in style after a 323-day absense. A double for Willie, a treble for Gordon Elliott, a treble for Davy Russell who rode Balko Des Flos to victory in the Ryanair Chase, Laurina took the breath away in the mares' novice hurdle and Ireland won the Betbright Cup.

 

Online Editors

