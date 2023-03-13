| 5.5°C Dublin

Cheltenham Day One: Wayne Bailey’s race-by-race guide as Marie’s Rock set to deny Honeysuckle a final career win

Nicky Henderson’s mare attempts the double having won last year at 18/1

Marie's Rock, with Nico de Boinville up, on their way to winning the 2022 Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle during day one of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Wayne Bailey

It doesn’t happen too often but occasionally a really outstanding horse comes along and takes your breath away.

Constitution Hill is one such animal and after his win in the Supreme Novices’ last year, Timeform put him up as the highest-rated novice hurdler in their history.

