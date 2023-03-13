Cheltenham Day One: Wayne Bailey’s race-by-race guide as Marie’s Rock set to deny Honeysuckle a final career win

It doesn’t happen too often but occasionally a really outstanding horse comes along and takes your breath away.

Constitution Hill is one such animal and after his win in the Supreme Novices’ last year, Timeform put him up as the highest-rated novice hurdler in their history.

It’s a bit too early to start talking about the best hurdlers of all time, and readers who remember greats such as Night Nurse in the 1970s would rightly argue that five winning races for Constitution Hill is not enough to even begin that kind of talk.

But everyone agrees that his victory at the Festival last year was absolutely outstanding, and he does have the potential at least to become one of the top horses of all time.

This afternoon, the Nicky Henderson-trained gelding will take another step in that direction should he win the Champion Hurdle (3.30) and if the market has it right, at 4/11, he’s got a 74pc chance of doing so.

For me, however, this is one of those races to enjoy without a bet and I just hope all goes smoothly for the six-year-old, which put in two other outstanding performances since last year’s Festival, winning the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle and the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

In a normal year, Willie Mullins’ State Man would be right up there in the betting but he’s 3/1 early-doors, with stablemate Vauban around 12/1. Fingers crossed they all get home safe, and Constitution Hill lives up to the hype.

Connections of Honeysuckle have decided to swerve the Champion Hurdle – so she won’t get to defend her crown, and she goes for the Mares’ Hurdle instead (4.10).

It’s understandable that they’d like to finish off her career with a win, something which would be unlikely if she took on Constitution Hill – but if she does win decisively on Tuesday, perhaps the victory will be tainted somewhat, with questions likely to be asked about whether she should have taken a crack at the Champion Hurdle once again.

Her recent losses at Fairyhouse and Leopardstown suggest her star is starting to fade, however, and I don’t think the 3/1 available at the time of writing is a value bet. Instead, I’m happy to go with Marie’s Rock at 11/4 or thereabouts.

A winner of this race last year, Nicky Henderson’s eight-year-old is living up to her early promise, winning her last four races including a couple of Grade Ones, having gone through a losing spell in 2021.

Harry Fry’s Love Envoi is also worth a mention around 8/1 following an eye-catching win at Sandown back in January.

I’ve been a big fan of Willie Mullins’ Facile Vega so I’ll be kicking myself if he wins the opening Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.30), but I just can’t have him at 7/4 following his flop in the Brave Inca Novices’ Hurdle at Leopardstown last month when priced at 4/9.

The pace and tactics has been offered as an excuse for that loss but he faded quickly which leaves a lot of question marks, and I’m backing the stablemate that beat him that day, Il Etait Temps (5/1), under Danny Mullins.

He clocked a good time in that race and the manner in which he kicked on was very impressive.

Previously, he’d finished second to Facile Vega at the Christmas Festival at Leopardstown but his victory last time was no fluke in my opinion, and with a big difference in the odds here and not much in it on form, siding with the bigger price makes sense.

Race-by-race guide to Day 1

1.30

The pace of the Brave Inca Novices’ Hurdle didn’t suit Facile Vega last time, but it was concerning how he folded very tamely when push came to shove. Preference then is for the winner of that race and stablemate, Il Etait Temps, around 5/1. Unbeaten Marine Nationale looks the best of the rest.

2.10

Willie Mullins has won the Arkle Chase on four occasions, and he can add another victory to that list with El Fabiolo (13/8) under Paul Townend following a fine display in the Irish Arkle. Nicky Henderson has a record seven wins in this contest, and his entry Jonbon is the biggest threat to the bet.

2.50

A competitive field with 23 runners, Into Overdrive gets the nod at 13/2 for Mark Walford and jockey Jamie Hamilton in a race which is not yet dominated by Irish-trained horses. He’s won five of his last six handicaps, and should have more to come from a mark of 147.

3.30

Nicky Henderson’s Constitution Hill is shaping up to be one of the all-time great hurdlers and is impossible to oppose – but at odds of 4/11, this is a race best enjoyed without a bet. Willie Mullins’ State Man can follow him home.

4.10

It would be wonderful to see Honeysuckle go out on a high following a fantastic career but she’s been beaten in her latest two races, and does not appear to be the force of old. A number of others have claims including Epatante, Brandy Love and Love Envoi, but last year’s winner Marie’s Rock has the class to land this again, priced at 11/4.

4.50

A wide-open race where I’ll have two running for me. In the win market, Perseus Way makes appeal at 12/1 with a lenient mark of 132, while Samuel Spade gets the each-way vote at 16/1. The latter has taken to hurdles very well having previously raced on the Flat.

5.30

A race for amateur jockeys, it’s often worth siding with the best pilots here and Patrick Mullins can take this contest for a fourth time on board Gaillard Du Mesnil (NAP) at 10/11. Third in the Irish Grand National, he’s the class act having won a Grade One at Leopardstown.

Stat attack: Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle

There are not too many races left that Willie Mullins hasn’t won, but the Fred Winter Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (4.50) is among them, and he was out of luck again last year with Gaelic Warrior losing by a short head to Brazil.

Mullins has entered a total of 18 horses in this race down through the years and three of those have placed. Good recent form is a major plus in this, with half of the 18 winners since the race was established in 2005 coming here having won their previous outing.

But Willie Mullins’ early favourite, Tekao, which is 4/1 at the time of writing, could only manage third at Leopardstown last time out, albeit in a Grade One contest.

Mullins has a second entry on Tuesday, Risk Belle, which fell in a handicap Hurdle at Leopardstown last time and currently trades at 8/1.