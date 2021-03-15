| 10.9°C Dublin

Cheltenham Day One: Wayne Bailey’s race-by-race guide as Epatante gets set for double

Epatante, seen here with Jockey Barry Geraghty and trainer Nicky Henderson after winning last year's Champion Hurdle, is a good shout for making it two wins on the trot today. Photo: Sportsfile

Epatante, seen here with Jockey Barry Geraghty and trainer Nicky Henderson after winning last year's Champion Hurdle, is a good shout for making it two wins on the trot today. Photo: Sportsfile

Epatante, seen here with Jockey Barry Geraghty and trainer Nicky Henderson after winning last year's Champion Hurdle, is a good shout for making it two wins on the trot today. Photo: Sportsfile

Epatante, seen here with Jockey Barry Geraghty and trainer Nicky Henderson after winning last year's Champion Hurdle, is a good shout for making it two wins on the trot today. Photo: Sportsfile

Wayne Bailey

We won’t have the famous roar from the crowd when Cheltenham kicks off this year, and it’s going to be one of the strangest in memory, although we’ve got used to racing behind closed doors and I for one am extremely thankful that sport is continuing.

I’m thinking back to 2001 when I was 20 years of age and beginning to have a few decent-sized bets. I remember how disappointed I was when the Festival was cancelled due to foot and mouth disease, robbing my favourite horse at the time, Istabraq, the chance to become the first four-time winner of the Champion Hurdle.

Crowds or not, the Festival will give all sports fans a lift this week and, once again, it’s the Champion Hurdle I’m most looking forward to with Honeysuckle, Goshen and Epatante all trading at 4/1 or below. There’s the potential for some great racing stories here.

